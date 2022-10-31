Deja vu? Harsin’s Auburn tenure sees multiple firsts, worsts since infamous 2012 season

Auburn knows the sour taste of the 2012 football season well.

Two years after a 14-0 mark and a BCS National Championship, the Tigers were in the pits, going 3-9 and winless in Southeastern Conference play. That win total was Auburn’s fewest in more than a decade, and it was only the fourth time in the previous 50 years the Tigers mustered three or fewer wins.

So far this season, Auburn is on pace to eclipse that record. At 3-5, the win total has already been matched with four games to play, and remaining opponents include a Group-of-Five Western Kentucky squad and Mississippi State and Texas A&M teams that are both below .500 in conference play.

Still, in this season and throughout his tenure, Bryan Harsin has been followed by marks that have either been the first or the worst since that infamous year.

It began last season with a five-game collapse that took the Tigers from 6-2 to 6-7 in 2021. The team saw its first three-, four- and five-game losing streaks since the 2012 season, as well as the program’s first losing record since then.

This year, the numbers go back a decade more often than once. Here’s a rundown of Harsin-era Auburn’s worsts and firsts since 2012:

General

Auburn is 3-9 in its past 12 games. That’s the first time it has gone 3-9 in a 12-game stretch since 2012.

2021 season

Auburn’s three-game losing streak to Texas A&M (20-3), Mississippi State (43-34) and South Carolina (21-17) in 2021 was its first three-game losing streak since 2012. Losses to Ole Miss (41-20), Vanderbilt (17-13), Texas A&M (63-21) in 2012.

Auburn followed its three-game losing streak with a narrow loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl and a Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston, marking the program’s first four- and five-game losing streaks since 2012. Currently Auburn is in the midst of its second four-game losing streak under Harsin with losses to LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Auburn’s 6-7 record in 2021 was its first losing record since 2012.

2022 season

Auburn’s 12 turnovers through five games were the most committed by the program in its first five games since logging 17 in 2012.

With four turnovers against Penn State and LSU each, Auburn’s 2022 season is its first since 2012 with multiple games of four or more turnovers. 28-10 loss to Mississippi State (5 turnovers), 24-7 loss to Arkansas (5 turnovers) in 2012.

With losses of 41-12 (Penn State), 42-10 (Georgia), 48-34 (Ole Miss) and 41-27 (Arkansas), 2022 is Auburn’s first season since 2012 with 40-plus points allowed in at least three games. Ole Miss (41-20), Texas A&M (63-21) and Alabama (49-0) in 2012.



2022 Penn State loss

Auburn’s four turnovers against Penn State were the most committed at home since Auburn’s 24-7 loss to Arkansas in 2012, in which it turned the ball over five times.

2022 Georgia loss

Auburn’s worst loss against the Bulldogs since a 38-0 loss in 2012.

Auburn’s largest margin of defeat (32 points) since losing 49-0 to Alabama in the 2012 Iron Bowl. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State in 2022 was its second-largest margin of defeat (29 points) since that 2012 Iron Bowl.

Auburn’s 34.2% completion percentage against Georgia in 2022 was the program’s lowest in a single game since completing 33.3% of its passes against Alabama in the 2012 Iron Bowl.

2022 Arkansas loss

Auburn’s first home loss to Arkansas since a 24-7 loss in 2012.

Auburn's 2022 Arkansas loss dropped it two games below .500. That’s the first time the Tigers have been at least two games below .500 since 2012.

With the 2022 Arkansas loss, Auburn now has an active losing streak against every SEC West Opponent for the first time since 2012.