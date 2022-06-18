DeLucia locks down Auburn, Tigers lose their first game of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia was a difference-maker Saturday, as he sent Auburn baseball quickly and quietly into the night, handing the Tigers a 5-1 loss in their first game of the 2022 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

With the loss, Auburn (42-21) now faces elimination. It will play No. 2 overall seed Stanford, which lost 17-2 to Arkansas on Saturday, at 1 p.m. on Monday with its season on the line.

“Just a disappointing effort for us because we've just come in here with such high hopes,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Absolutely the difference in the ballgame was Dylan, the starting pitcher.”

Despite averaging 10.8 runs and 11.2 hits per game in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Auburn put up its lowest run total of the postseason Saturday, and was in danger of being shut out for only the second time this year through the first six innings. It also marked the third consecutive game in which Auburn recorded five or fewer hits.

Ole Miss (38-22) got a gem from DeLucia, who pitched 7⅔ innings and gave up the lone run on 4 hits while striking out 10. DeLucia didn’t allow a hit or a base runner until the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 batters he faced.

The Tigers’ first hit of the game came in the fifth, as Brody Moore hit a single into shallow right field. It wasn’t until the seventh that they came across their first run, which was on an RBI single from Bobby Peirce.

“Really, I think the biggest thing was a lot of first-pitch strikes,” Peirce said of DeLucia. “It was not necessarily fastballs, but with off-speed. He was just kind of putting it where he wanted to today.”

DeLucia’s 10 strikeouts were two fewer than his season-high, which came against Arizona on June 4 in the Coral Gables Regional. He also posted nine strikeouts in a shutout appearance against Southern Miss in last week’s Super Regional in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Auburn reached base five times Saturday, on its four base hits and an E6 that allowed Blake Rambusch to reach in the eighth, which subsequently ended DeLucia’s day.

Joseph Gonzalez went five innings to start for Auburn, but he gave up four total runs — two in the first, one in the third and another in the sixth — while striking up seven and giving up four hits and a walk.

Thompson said he thought Gonzalez had trouble figuring out movement on his breaking pitches, mainly his sinker, and that Ole Miss put a couple of left-handed batters in the lineup to effect the Auburn right-hander.

Left-handed Rebel batters were 7 for 19 Saturday, including Kevin Graham who went 3 for 5 with a home run.

Carson Skipper came on in relief, closing out the game with an earned run and six strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Second baseman Cole Foster also left the game in the top of the fifth inning due to illness, something Thompson said was likely dehydration.

Auburn is now 3-11 all-time in College World Series contest, and the loss capped an opening round that saw all lower seeds win their initial matchups, with Oklahoma beating Texas A&M, Notre Dame beating Texas and Arkansas beating Stanford. Of the past 40 College World Series champions, 36 of them have won their opening-round game.

“It’s a tall order, but that’s what’s good about the way the tournament is set up,” Thompson said. “We’ll be able to meet as a staff and get into the guys, present something before practice, have a practice, come back and change your laundry out.

“You can get together and have another meal together and then charting on the starting pitcher and who are the relief pitchers we expect to see and really get into a scouting report. We’re locked in on baseball mode and we’ll spend a lot of time on Stanford tomorrow.”

