Demetris Robertson explains why he transferred to Auburn, his expectations for this season

Entering the offseason, Auburn’s wide receiver room was a considerable question mark given its total lack of experience.

That narrative changed once former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson joined the fold.

Robertson spoke to reporters Tuesday after making his debut at Auburn on Saturday with a three-catch, 28-yard performance against Akron. The Georgia transfer explained he’s ready to be a leader for the young Auburn wide receivers, and the super senior is set on making the most of this season.

“My role on the team is to be a leader for the younger guys – to be consistent and show them the ropes of how to practice and how to play in games. Also, just being a reliable person on special teams [and] off the field as well,” Robertson said.

Robertson explained why he left Georgia after three seasons, saying he wanted to capitalize on his opportunities and try to play for a program that fit him best. The former five-star believes he found it in Auburn and gave a lot of credit to head coach Bryan Harsin, who Robertson said has personal values that align with his own.

Robertson said he sees Harsin as a great coach who will push his players to be better people and better athletes.

