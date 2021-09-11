Demetris Robertson scores three touchdowns to help Auburn take care of Alabama State

Following a pedestrian first half from the Auburn offense in Saturday’s game against Alabama State, wide receiver Demetris Robertson became the catalyst to help the Tigers put the game completely out of reach.
Robertson reeled in two touchdown receptions and also had a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the No. 25 Tigers’ 62-0 victory over Alabama State. Robertson’s efforts – which culminated in 120 all-purpose yards – helped bring to life an Auburn offense that struggled mightily through most of the two quarters against the Hornets.
Saturday’s victory stood as the first time Auburn has scored 50 points or more in consecutive games since October-November 2010.
Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) clung to a 6-0 lead in the early minutes of the second quarter when Robertson helped deliver the home team’s first touchdown.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix ended an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a bang by placing the ball just out of the reach of an Alabama State defender and into the waiting arms of Robertson, who secured the catch for a 6-yard score to push the team’s lead to 13-0.
Soon after Nix’s first touchdown pass, Auburn’s special teams – which saw Wesley Steiner and Barton Lester block a punt back in the first quarter – contributed seven points of their own.
Alabama State (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) answered Robertson’s first touchdown reception by building an impressive 10-play drive that stalled out on the Auburn 3-yard line. Rather than take a chance and try to reach the end zone, the Hornets sent out kicker Cosmin Diaconu, which proved a disastrous decision.
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden blocked Diaconu’s attempt, which sent the ball spinning wildly toward the left side of the field. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett picked the ball up in stride and was off to the races, returning the blocked kick 80 yards to push the Tigers’ lead to 20-0.
After the halftime break, Robertson promptly went back to work.
Auburn withstood a successful Alabama State onside kick to open the third quarter and forced a three-and-out, at which point Nix and the Tigers kept rolling. Running back Tank Bigsby ignited the offense with a thunderous 51-yard carry; two plays later, Nix fired downfield toward Robertson, who got behind the Hornet giving chase and made the catch for a 28-yard score.
The second Nix-to-Robertson throw pushed the Tigers’ lead to 27-0 with 12:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Robertson contributed to the run game during his prior stops at Cal and Georgia, and the Tigers let him work his magic shortly after his second score.
Two plays after Wooden recovered a fumble, Robertson caught a toss on a reverse and bolted to his left, where a line of blockers set up a clear path forward. He took advantage of that help by outrunning three would-be tacklers on his way to a 36-yard rushing touchdown.
Robertson’s back-to-back scores were only the beginning in a big quarter for the Tigers.
Cornerback Roger McCreary got in on the fun three minutes after Robertson’s rushing touchdown by jumping a screen, intercepting a pass and racing to the end zone for a 35-yard pick six.
Following another stalled-out Alabama State drive, backup quarterback TJ Finley helped the cause by firing downfield to Malcolm Johnson Jr., who made the catch and reached the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown reception.
Nearly two minutes later, freshman running back Jarquez Hunter’s 94-yard rushing score – the longest touchdown run in Auburn history – handed the Tigers a 55-point lead and delivered the last of 35 third-quarter points for Auburn.
Walk-on running back Sean Jackson tacked on seven more points with just under six minutes to go in the game.
Auburn hits the road for the first time next Saturday when the Tigers play in a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 11 Penn State.