Depth chart updates: TJ Finley no longer listed, Alex McPherson officially starting

Auburn's former starting quarterback is no longer listed on its depth chart.

Quarterback TJ Finley, who began the season as the program's QB1, is not listed on the Tigers' depth chart going into game week against Western Kentucky.

Finley is still listed on Auburn's roster.

The LSU transfer played in three games this season, starting against FCS Mercer, San Jose State and Penn State. He left the contest against the Nittany Lions with an injury and didn't play in another game until Auburn's loss at Ole Miss.

Finley replaced Bo Nix in 2021 after the former Tiger went down with a season-ending injury and started against South Carolina, Alabama and Houston.

In two seasons at Auburn, Finley has played in 13 games and passed for 1,258 yards.

Freshman kicker Alex McPherson, who made his Auburn debut in the 13-10 win against Texas A&M, is officially listed as the Tigers' starting kicker.

McPherson was 2-for-3 on field goals in his debut, hitting from 26 and 34 yards while missing 54.