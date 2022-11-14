 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Depth chart updates: TJ Finley no longer listed, Alex McPherson officially starting

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Crimson Tide v Auburn Tigers November 27, 2021

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

A supercut of some stops on a tour of Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Facility.

Auburn's former starting quarterback is no longer listed on its depth chart.

Quarterback TJ Finley, who began the season as the program's QB1, is not listed on the Tigers' depth chart going into game week against Western Kentucky.

Finley is still listed on Auburn's roster.

The LSU transfer played in three games this season, starting against FCS Mercer, San Jose State and Penn State. He left the contest against the Nittany Lions with an injury and didn't play in another game until Auburn's loss at Ole Miss.

Finley replaced Bo Nix in 2021 after the former Tiger went down with a season-ending injury and started against South Carolina, Alabama and Houston.

In two seasons at Auburn, Finley has played in 13 games and passed for 1,258 yards.

Freshman kicker Alex McPherson, who made his Auburn debut in the 13-10 win against Texas A&M, is officially listed as the Tigers' starting kicker.

People are also reading…

McPherson was 2-for-3 on field goals in his debut, hitting from 26 and 34 yards while missing 54.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert