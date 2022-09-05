Depth chart updates: Two starter switches, two quarterbacks still expected to play

Auburn football will head into its second week of the season without much change in its core personnel, as only two changes were made on the Tigers' Week 2 depth chart.

Kam Stutts, who was listed as a co-starter with Kieondre Jones at right guard last week, is Auburn's starting right guard on this week's two-deep. Ja'Varrius Johnson is now Auburn's starting wide receiver at the H position, jumping freshman Tar'Varish Dawson on the depth chart.

The non-change of note was at quarterback, as TJ Finley remained Auburn's QB1 and Robby Ashford his backup, reaffirming what coach Bryan Harsin said following the win against Mercer — "We’re not making any decisions right now."

"I expect both guys to play (this week), but as far as the number of it, how we utilize those guys, we're working on that right now," Harsin said of the duo. "Every opponent's different."

Stutts was named Auburn's starting right guard hours before kickoff against Mercer, and he split reps with Jones against the Bears. The duo of Stutts and Jones logged 41 and 31 snaps, respectively, and coach Bryan Harsin anticipates the duo continuing to split snaps, he said Monday.

"We'll see how the week goes and all that," Harsin said. "I think both guys played well. We didn't have a ton of penetration up front. So, for the most part, I thought we did a good job that way. There weren't very many guys in the backfield. And that's what you kind of gauge in the run game. I think both guys covered up, ran their feet, did what they're supposed to do."

Johnson moved up on the depth chart after having a highlight performance among Auburn's receiving corps. He tied Shedrick Jackson with a team-high four receptions against Mercer and had a team-high 117 receiving yards. He also had two carries for nine yards, the most of any receiver who logged a carry.

"Var makes plays," Harsin said. "That's one thing. He's kind of a veteran for us. And you've got Tar'Varish Dawson out there who's young and he got a chance to get in there and make some plays as well. Had a nice catch on third down that behind him.

"But overall, I think Var's going to continue to keep getting better, help us."