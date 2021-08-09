Derek Mason: ‘Jobs are open’ in Auburn’s secondary at start of fall camp

Entering his first fall camp at Auburn, defensive coordinator Derek Mason has a good problem on his hands.

Mason is in charge of a Tigers’ defense that doesn’t lack for talent, especially in the secondary. Auburn already had two proven standouts in safety Smoke Monday and cornerback Roger McCreary along with a handful of others like cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Ladarius Tennison who have shined at times.

The Tigers bolstered the secondary in the offseason by adding four proven transfers in West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, Hutchinson Community College cornerback Ro Torrence, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten. The team also added three high school signees in cornerback AD Diamond and safeties Cayden Bridges and Ahmari Harvey.

Mason, who is also Auburn’s safeties coach, knows the Tigers have plenty of options on the back side of the defense. When asked about the team’s nickelback depth on Monday, the first-year coordinator explained the Tigers are still determining who fits best where in order to maximize the group’s overall talent.