Derek Mason: ‘Jobs are open’ in Auburn’s secondary at start of fall camp

Entering his first fall camp at Auburn, defensive coordinator Derek Mason has a good problem on his hands.
Mason is in charge of a Tigers’ defense that doesn’t lack for talent, especially in the secondary. Auburn already had two proven standouts in safety Smoke Monday and cornerback Roger McCreary along with a handful of others like cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Ladarius Tennison who have shined at times.
The Tigers bolstered the secondary in the offseason by adding four proven transfers in West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, Hutchinson Community College cornerback Ro Torrence, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten. The team also added three high school signees in cornerback AD Diamond and safeties Cayden Bridges and Ahmari Harvey.
Mason, who is also Auburn’s safeties coach, knows the Tigers have plenty of options on the back side of the defense. When asked about the team’s nickelback depth on Monday, the first-year coordinator explained the Tigers are still determining who fits best where in order to maximize the group’s overall talent.
“If you've been out at practice, you've seen a plethora of guys working there. What I believe on the back end is that you play your best players. You may see a Smoke Monday at nickel. If I'm looking at my safety situation and saying, 'OK, how do you get the best guys on the field?'” Mason said. “There's a lot of opportunity for guys to compete. I've told guys, ‘Jobs are open. The vacancy sign is up.’ They want a job? There's like 16 guys in that room, and there are only so many guys that can get on the field.
“Put your best stuff on tape and have it be an everyday deal. If you can do that, you'll find more opportunities to play and hopefully we can give the people what they want — which is a good football team.”
As far as other options at nickel, Mason also mentioned Kaufman, Tennison and Devin Guice.
Mason also used Tuesday’s press conference to discuss some of those new faces in the secondary.
Mason detailed his relationship with Kaufman — whom he recruited and coached at Vanderbilt — and said the two share the same competitive nature, and Mason added Kaufman competes more than he speaks. Mason lauded Miller and Torrence as two players who athletically have the tools and gifts to compete with the other defensive backs this fall.
Mason also spoke highly of Knighten and explained how his arrival has also pushed Monday to step his game up.
“I think it's been by the way of the experience in the room, like, really challenging everybody. I think, you know, Smoke needed Bydarrius, OK? And Bydarrius, you know man, needed Smoke,” Mason said. “Obviously, Bydarrius played at SEMO. He's played a lot of football games, but I think, you know, practicing at this level and playing with somebody like Smoke who's played the game, who's seen it at a high level, who not only talks a big game but plays a big game, too. I think that's been good for Bydarrius.”
Mason added having cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge — who won a championship as an Auburn player in 2010 — is a huge factor given his experience and his understanding of what it takes for a secondary to be special.
Mason, Etheridge and the other coaches didn’t waste much time in the spring when it came to tinkering with the secondary’s alignment, and it sure seems like the coaches won’t hesitate to do more of that this fall.
Despite the battle the defensive backs face ahead, Mason has seen nothing but positives from how the players have interacted with each other.
“These guys are competitive, not combative,” Mason said. “They compete against one another, but they also want to see each other do well. You see these guys coaching each other up in terms of what they see. I think when you do that, man, you're talking about the makings of a pretty good group.”