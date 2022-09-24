Derick Hall a difference-maker as Auburn survives Missouri

The difference-maker made the difference.

Derick Hall pulled down a game-changing interception in the first quarter, marking Auburn’s first takeaway of the season, and giving Auburn’s offense a golden opportunity in a game where opportunities were rare.

He recorded six total tackles, three of which went for a loss, two sacks and that interception — which led to one of Auburn’s only two touchdowns in the team’s 17-14 escape over Missouri on Saturday.

Hall’s interception gave Auburn the ball at the Missouri 24-yard line up 7-0 with 4:52 left in the first quarter. Auburn went on to score and go up 14-0.

On the play, Nehemiah Pritchett defended a short Missouri pass, when the ball was tipped in the air. The ball found the hands of Hall, who snagged the interception as he stumbled over his teammate, maintaining his footing and returning it 19 yards to the 24.

“It was great,” Hall said of the takeaway. Auburn went on to win the game in overtime on a Missouri fumble in the end zone. “Those are two huge turnovers. You win the turnover battle, you win the game.”

In his postgame comments, head coach Bryan Harsin was most complimentary of Hall’s efforts and the performance of the edge group. Hall echoed that message: everyone was playing harder and at a higher level, which made all the difference.

“Derick is a captain and there’s a reason he is. He’s going to step up,” Harsin said of the effort he saw from the senior. “It just goes back to some of the stuff that we worked on this week that showed up in this game.”

In recent weeks, the question from both inside and outside the athletic complex was about the defense’s lack of takeaways and what needed to be done to overcome that.

Auburn entered the game having given away eight turnovers and having taken away none. Hall was able to flip the script.

“Coming off that game and being able to come out and do this … it’s huge for a team. It’s huge for momentum,” Hall said on the improvement from last week’s loss to now. “It was huge for us, just consistently going out and stopping, stopping, stopping.”

Defensive lineman Marcus Harris said earlier in the week the team was off pace for its goal of tallying 60 sacks on the season. The Tigers took steps closer to that goal Saturday. Hall’s two sacks put him at 16.5 in his career.

Missouri’s defense outperformed the home Tigers in its tackling, logging 63 to Auburn’s 53, but the difference was made elsewhere via the interception and fumble recoveries.

The defense was able to force six three-and-outs through the game, five of which came in the second half. Missouri had 13 total drives, so Auburn had them off the field in three plays almost half the time.

“It was huge for our defense to get those stops to get the ball back in our offense’s hands,” Harsin said. “They did everything they could to give us a chance to put more points on the board.”