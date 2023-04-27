When Auburn’s Pro Day wrapped in late March, the reality of what was transpiring still hadn’t hit Derick Hall.

“A lot of guys (are) like, ‘Man, the draft process has hit me,’” Hall said March 21. “But I’m just doing what I do every day, and that’s working to help myself get better. I feel like it will come eventually. And when it comes, it’s going to be tough.

“I’ll probably shed a few tears and take it all in, because this is a dream come true. Not many guys get this opportunity to be able to go out and play in the National Football League.”

It’s been a little over a month since then, and inevitably, reality is set to hit not only Hall but at least a couple of his Auburn teammates with this weekend’s NFL Draft, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I’m very content,” Hall said. “My heart is full of joy. The hard part is over. To be able to go out and put my best foot forward and really try to showcase my talent and my versatility and what I can do. My heart is full of joy. I’m content. I feel like I put my best showcase on the field — not only at the Senior Bowl, but at the combine and also here. I’m very pleased with my performance in all three phases of those events.”

Hall is at the forefront of this year’s slate of Auburn prospects. Once projected as a fringe first-round prospect, he’s one of as many as defensive Tigers who could hear their name called this weekend. That five-player group is heavy on defense and includes three defensive lineman in Colby Wooden, Eku Leota and Hall.

“(They’re) Bosses,” Hall said. “My dogs. We have each other’s back, through thick and thin. I had an opportunity to train with ‘Ku. I was going to different locations, and he begged me to come down to EXOS in Florida. I really, really enjoyed it. Having an opportunity to train with him and meet other guys and go through that process together was really special for us, because of the step back that he took in the season when he got that injury with his pec. It was cool to be able to see him again and have an opportunity.

“But Colby, man, his work speaks for him. We came in together. We’ve seen each other grow. We’ve seen each other get better on a day-to-day basis and every single year. It was very, very special, and I feel like those guys are going to be playing a long, long time in the NFL.”

Auburn having a defensive line presence at the NFL Draft isn’t uncommon. Of the 290 former Tigers to be selected in the NFL Draft, 41 of them — about 14.1% of that 290-player total — were listed as defensive linemen. Four of those players were first-round selections, including Marlon Davidson, Nick Fairley and Derrick Brown.

While Hall is projected as a likely selection early in Day Two, both Wooden and Leota could fall into the thick of Day Three. Wooden has been projected as high as an early third-round pick. Leota’s senior season was hampered with injuries. While he could hear his name called late Day Three, it’s entirely plausible that his NFL opportunity comes as an undrafted free agent.

Regardless of whether it’s Hall, Wooden or Leota, all three have expressed a similar excitement for an opportunity at the next level, regardless of where they’re selected.

“Every kid wants to see their name called and see their name come across that screen, especially on Thursday, the first night,” Hall said. “That’s a dream come true for me. Wherever I get picked, I’ll be excited to go to work and put my best foot forward and help the team be successful. But Thursday night will be very, very special.”