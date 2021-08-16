Derick Hall ready to lead charge as EDGE rushers aim to ‘fly around and make plays’

One of the biggest changes to the Auburn defense this offseason has been the implementation of the EDGE position, a bona fide pass rusher looking to wreak havoc on any given play.

While the new position has forced some adjusting, players like junior Derick Hall seem fully prepared to make the most of their new roles.

Hall is part of a group of players at EDGE who have impressed their teammates and coaches through the early portion of fall camp. In Hall’s opinion, the new role defensively has set him up well for the coming season, and he is hopeful it will lead to even more production after a solid 2020 campaign.

“I love the scheme. I love the new position. I think it's been very beneficial for me and some of the other EDGE guys that haven't had a chance to put as much other stuff on film yet, people haven't seen yet. So just being able to do that and have the opportunities is tremendous,” Hall said. “I came on really good at the end of the season, so [it’s about] just taking that next step and knowing how to play football and move in the right direction.”