Derick Hall ready to lead charge as EDGE rushers aim to ‘fly around and make plays’

One of the biggest changes to the Auburn defense this offseason has been the implementation of the EDGE position, a bona fide pass rusher looking to wreak havoc on any given play.
While the new position has forced some adjusting, players like junior Derick Hall seem fully prepared to make the most of their new roles.
Hall is part of a group of players at EDGE who have impressed their teammates and coaches through the early portion of fall camp. In Hall’s opinion, the new role defensively has set him up well for the coming season, and he is hopeful it will lead to even more production after a solid 2020 campaign.
“I love the scheme. I love the new position. I think it's been very beneficial for me and some of the other EDGE guys that haven't had a chance to put as much other stuff on film yet, people haven't seen yet. So just being able to do that and have the opportunities is tremendous,” Hall said. “I came on really good at the end of the season, so [it’s about] just taking that next step and knowing how to play football and move in the right direction.”
Hall is hoping to build off a sophomore season in which he had 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He explained the biggest challenge has been learning the nuances of the new position such as how he needs to adapt and how the calls are different than before.
Hall may be looked at as the leader at EDGE, but he’s far from the only Auburn player who’s turned heads there during camp.
Northwestern transfer Eku Leota has received plenty of praise since he joined the Tigers this summer. Hall described the junior as a consistent player and as someone he thinks will be productive, while defensive end Colby Wooden said Leota surprised him with his pass-rush skill.
Rising sophomore Romello Height has also impressed through the early part of camp, with linebacker Owen Pappoe saying Height had three sacks in one of the Tigers’ practices. Then there’s super senior TD Moultry, who Wooden said is finally in a position to showcase his talent.
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason explained the team has no shortage of players who can make an impact at EDGE.
“A lot of these guys can go speed to power, they can counter off the edge – every one of these guys. To see Eku, to see TD Moultry, like, Derick Hall’s just been fantastic, Romello – I don’t think there’s one guy in the group of those EDGE guys who we can’t count on,” Mason said. “I think they’ve got varying degrees of experience that I think is probably the biggest determination of where they are early versus where we’ll be midseason … I love the group, and I think every one of these guys has special talents.”
Hall was candid in discussing his new role on defense by saying any way he can help the team is best for him. He’s put his pass-rushing ability on display in the past, but with the Tigers’ new-look front he is hoping to become even more consistent at it.
Based on what linebacker Chandler Wooten has seen, Hall and the other EDGE players are in great position to put the Tigers’ defense in position to succeed.
“It’s definitely different, but we've got great guys in that room. Very athletic, fast and strong,” Wooten said. “They do a good job of knowing what they need to do [with] lining up and communicating. It just allows us to play ball, just like us on the inside. Just make plays – just using their speed and their athleticism to fly around. That's a group that has to play with a lot of energy, being out there on the edge.
“You've got a lot of opportunities to make plays. Those guys definitely have a high motor, and they just fly around and make plays.”