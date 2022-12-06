Derrick Brown nominated for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Former Auburn Tiger, and current Carolina Panther, Derrick Brown was announced Tuesday as one of 32 nominees for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, representing the Carolina franchise as its nominee.

The annual league-wide award recognizes outstanding community service as well as excellence on the field, per a story from the Panthers.

For the past two years, The Derrick Brown Foundation, Inc., has impacted over 3,000 children through community events and programming and over 4,000 families through holiday gifting and resource distributions through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

Brown and his foundation have been part of multiple philanthropic acts this year, including hosting a free youth football camp for 200 kids in Gwinnett County, Ga., and supporting shopping sprees for 15 at-risk kids. He also gave nine students at his alma mater, Lanier High School, $40,000 in scholarships.

"We didn't have everything, so we had people that would help us," Brown said in a release. "I think about it all the time – those that helped me, helped my parents. It's just one of those things in life where I'm just like, all the moments that I had growing up, there's a kid out there just like me, growing up in that same situation I grew up in. I keep that mindset over and over and over again."

Brown was drafted No. 7 overall by Carolina in 2020, and he's in the midst of his best season yet, with a career-high 45 total tackles. He's also logged a sack and five tackles for loss.

Brown left Auburn a consensus All-American in 2019, and was also a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik awards. He generated 170 career tackles, 13 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.