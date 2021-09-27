Despite all he’s accomplished, Barkley says Auburn’s Final Four run is ‘probably my greatest sports experience’

Charles Barkley has accomplished plenty, from a Hall of Fame career to winning two Olympic gold medals and an NBA MVP Award. But none of those top the list for his favorite sports memory.
Instead, his alma mater’s trip to the Final Four in 2019 might be the greatest sports experience of Barkley’s life, he told reporters Monday at a golf tournament and fundraiser for Auburn athletics.
“I’ve had an amazing and blessed life but Auburn going to the Final Four a couple of years ago is probably my greatest sports experience,” Barkley said. “Never in my wildest dream did I think that Auburn would ever make it to the Final Four, so I’ll never forget that. That was just an amazing accomplishment.
“And now to have us having a good team consistently, that makes it even better.”
Barkley spoke with reporters Monday at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic fundraiser at Grand National golf course in Opelika.
Auburn made its first-ever run to the Final Four in men’s basketball then in 2019. Barkley was in Minnesota for the Virginia game as part of coverage by CBS and Turner for the national semifinal game.
Auburn beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky on the way the biggest stage in the sport.
“If someone had told me that we were going to beat the three winningest programs on our way to the Final Four, I was like ‘wow.’ And to stick it up Kenny’s ass on the show made it more special,” he said, joking about his Inside the NBA co-host Kenny Smith.
Barkley also admitted that he didn’t know the rule at the time on Virginia’s double dribble but that the referee should know that they double dribbled. Despite the disappointing ending, he was happy to see so many Auburn fans at the game.
“I want to give a shoutout to the Auburn people too because that Final Four weekend other than the Olympics is the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Barkley said. “And I was really concerned because Minnesota isn’t an easy place to get to, and I was really proud of my Auburn Family for showing up in droves. That was really awesome.”
Now three seasons removed from Auburn’s Final Four run, the Tigers have produced three NBA Draft picks in Isaac Okoro, JT Thor and Sharife Cooper.
Despite that success, Auburn hasn’t been able to compete in the NCAA Tournament since because COVID-19 shut the tournament down in 2019, and the Tigers self-imposed a postseason ban in 2020.
And while the Tigers won’t begin their 2021-22 campaign until Nov. 9 against Morehead State inside Auburn Arena, Barkley is excited about this year’s team.
“Man, I tell people I’m excited about our program going forward, Barkley said. “I can’t wait for the season to start. It’s fun when Auburn does great in basketball.”