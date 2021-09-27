Despite all he’s accomplished, Barkley says Auburn’s Final Four run is ‘probably my greatest sports experience’

Charles Barkley has accomplished plenty, from a Hall of Fame career to winning two Olympic gold medals and an NBA MVP Award. But none of those top the list for his favorite sports memory.

Instead, his alma mater’s trip to the Final Four in 2019 might be the greatest sports experience of Barkley’s life, he told reporters Monday at a golf tournament and fundraiser for Auburn athletics.

“I’ve had an amazing and blessed life but Auburn going to the Final Four a couple of years ago is probably my greatest sports experience,” Barkley said. “Never in my wildest dream did I think that Auburn would ever make it to the Final Four, so I’ll never forget that. That was just an amazing accomplishment.

“And now to have us having a good team consistently, that makes it even better.”

Barkley spoke with reporters Monday at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic fundraiser at Grand National golf course in Opelika.

Auburn made its first-ever run to the Final Four in men’s basketball then in 2019. Barkley was in Minnesota for the Virginia game as part of coverage by CBS and Turner for the national semifinal game.

Auburn beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky on the way the biggest stage in the sport.