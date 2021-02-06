Devontae Shuler’s last-second shot leaves Auburn with overtime loss

Romello White had shown his strength throughout the game, and he put it on display again with a hard-fought layup that somehow dropped to create an 80-76 score with 2:40 remaining in the extra session. Cooper hit the back end of two free throws to bring Auburn within three only for White to step up once again, this time dropping a jumper to push the Rebels to a five-point lead with 2:10 remaining in the contest.

Jaylin Williams brought the game back to three points with a put-back bucket with 1:22 to go, and Devan Cambridge’s offensive rebound gave Auburn a considerable boost. Flanigan stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, but a travel by the Rebels on the would-be in-bound gave the Tigers the ball and a chance.

Williams’ next shot, however, rimmed out, and the Rebels came down with the ball. Shuler’s two free throws pushed the Rebels’ lead to five with 40 seconds to go in the game. Cooper answered by hitting two free throws to create a three-point game with 35.8 seconds still showing on the clock.

Auburn needed a basket in a hurry after Cooper’s free throw, and after Williams’ steal they had their chance. JT Thor’s 3-pointer fell short but landed in the waiting arms of Williams, who quickly sent it back to Cooper at the top of the arc.