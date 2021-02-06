Devontae Shuler’s last-second shot leaves Auburn with overtime loss

With just seconds remaining in overtime of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss, Sharife Cooper drilled a shot that seemed destined to force yet another extra session.
The Rebels, however, had no interest in going any further.
The satisfaction from Cooper’s tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left Saturday was short-lived thanks to Ole Miss’ response. The Rebels worked the remaining time before getting the ball to Devontae Shuler, who drilled a jumper with 0.2 seconds left to leave the Tigers with an 86-84 loss.
Shuler’s shot was the culmination of an overtime period that was nothing short of chaotic for both sides.
Allen Flanigan started the extra session on a high note by grabbing a rebound off a missed free throw then scoring on a layup to put the Tigers on top. Ole Miss countered with a layup on the next possession before the Rebels delivered a block, got the ball and took the lead on Jarkel Joiner’s jumper with three-and-a-half minutes to go.
Auburn’s next possession ended with a block, and Joiner came through again with a layup to pad the Rebels’ lead. It was Flanigan who finally delivered the answer for Auburn, as he quickly raced downcourt after Joiner’s shot and made a layup of his own to cut the lead to two.
Ole Miss, as it turned out, was just getting started.
Romello White had shown his strength throughout the game, and he put it on display again with a hard-fought layup that somehow dropped to create an 80-76 score with 2:40 remaining in the extra session. Cooper hit the back end of two free throws to bring Auburn within three only for White to step up once again, this time dropping a jumper to push the Rebels to a five-point lead with 2:10 remaining in the contest.
Jaylin Williams brought the game back to three points with a put-back bucket with 1:22 to go, and Devan Cambridge’s offensive rebound gave Auburn a considerable boost. Flanigan stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, but a travel by the Rebels on the would-be in-bound gave the Tigers the ball and a chance.
Williams’ next shot, however, rimmed out, and the Rebels came down with the ball. Shuler’s two free throws pushed the Rebels’ lead to five with 40 seconds to go in the game. Cooper answered by hitting two free throws to create a three-point game with 35.8 seconds still showing on the clock.
Auburn needed a basket in a hurry after Cooper’s free throw, and after Williams’ steal they had their chance. JT Thor’s 3-pointer fell short but landed in the waiting arms of Williams, who quickly sent it back to Cooper at the top of the arc.
Cooper had one of his better performances from 3 on Saturday, and he capped it with the must-have shot to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining. The freshman’s heroics were quickly overshadowed by the senior Shuler, who soon after drilled the shot that started a massive Ole Miss celebration on the Auburn Arena court.
Replay review ultimately gave the Tigers 0.2 seconds to work with, but the Tigers’ in-bound was intercepted and the game was over.
The disappointing ending for the Tigers capped off a game in which Auburn led by as much as 14 points in the second half before the Rebels roared to life.
Auburn’s comfortable advantage was no longer in sight with 4:44 left in the second half after an 8-3 Ole Miss run cut the Tigers’ lead to one point. Luckily for the Tigers, they weren’t done battling just yet.
Auburn held a one-point lead when Flanigan hit the first of two free throws, and after Thor grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul he hit another to push the lead to two. Cambridge brought down a hard-fought defensive rebound on the next Ole Miss possession and connected on both of his shots, which left the score 70-65 with 3:20 to go in the game.
Shuler and Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell traded buckets before Shuler connected on a 3-pointer, which drew the Rebels within two points with 1:52 to go in the game. Cooper’s unsuccessful 3-pointer opened the door for Ole Miss, which tied the game on White’s put-back layup with exactly one minute left in the action.
Cooper had a second shot to play the hero, but his 3-pointer to beat the buzzer missed the mark and gave Ole Miss the ball back with 32 seconds left, but the Rebels’ last-second shot was no good and the teams headed to overtime.
The game truly turned against the Tigers with just over eight minutes left in the action.
White, Sammy Hunter and Shuler fueled a 6-0 Ole Miss scoring run to close the gap to within four points, but Auburn mounted a much-needed response. Cambridge came through with a pair of free throws, and after Hunter hit one free throw Flanigan connected on a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and glass a couple of times before falling through the net.
Flanigan’s 3-point gave Auburn some welcomed breathing room, but it didn’t last long. Shuler followed Flanigan’s 3 with one of his own, and soon after he connected on a layup and so did White to make it a one-point game.
The two teams battled through the first half, but Auburn’s 3-point success down the line allowed the Tigers to hold onto the lead.
The Tigers held a four-point lead with four minutes left in the first half until Cooper passed to Jamal Johnson, who pulled up for a 3-pointer and sank the shot to push the lead to seven. White answered with a layup before Cooper fired the ball to his left once again.
Johnson jumped to corral a pass that was instead intended for Cambridge, who swiftly fired off another 3-point that hit the mark to create a 35-27 score with 2:13 to go in the first half.
White delivered another layup and Robert Allen came through with a 3 to briefly close the gap for the Rebels, but Williams’ 3 seconds later made sure the Tigers were still out front by the intermission.
Auburn led Ole Miss by six at halftime thanks in large part to a strong showing from deep. Auburn was 6-of-13 from 3-point range in the game’s first 20 minutes, which was a significant change of pace after they had only hit eight in an entire game once in the last eight contests.
Auburn returns to the court Tuesday on the road against Vanderbilt.