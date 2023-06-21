One of Auburn’s greats has reached another milestone.

Former Tigers star DeWanna Bonner moved into the top 10 in the WNBA’s all-time points list on Tuesday night, scoring 20 points for the Connecticut Sun in an 85-79 win over the Seattle Storm.

That total moved Bonner to 6,416 career points in the WNBA, and moved her up past Sylvia Fowles to 10th in the league’s all-time scoring list.

Bonner reached another milestone in the same game, dishing the 1,000th assist of her WNBA career.

Bonner helped lead the Auburn women’s basketball team to an SEC Championship in 2009, winning SEC Player of the Year that year under former head coach Nell Fortner.

Bonner was drafted fifth overall in the following WNBA Draft.

Since then, she’s been stellar in the professional ranks, winning two league championships with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014. She was traded to the Sun in 2020 for three first-round picks in a blockbuster trade, and in Connecticut she was named All-Star for the fourth time in her career in 2021. In 2020 and 2021, the Sun made the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs, then made the finals in 2022 before falling just short against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.

Earlier this month in a Finals rematch, Bonner went off for 41 points to hand that same Aces team its first loss of the season on June 9, setting a Sun franchise record for most points in a single game.

Bonner is a two-time league champion, four-time all-star and three-time Sixth Woman of the Year in the WNBA, now playing her 14th season in the league.

WNBA all-time career scoring list 1. Diana Taurasi 9,815 2. Tina Thompson 7,488 3. Tamika Catchings 7,380 4. Tina Charles 7,115 5. Candice Dupree 6,895 6. Cappie Pondexter 6,811 7. Sue Bird 6,803 8. Candace Parker 6,503 9. Katie Smith 6,452 10. DeWanna Bonner 6,416