DiChiara leads Auburn baseball prospects heading into MLB Draft

Auburn baseball was already going to be without some key figures from its 2022 team next season.

Centerfielder Kason Howell, shortstop Brody Moore and relief pitcher Carson Skipper — all seniors who coach Butch Thompson said were vital to the team’s chemistry and success — were set to leave the program, but with this weekend’s MLB Draft, the Tigers could be in position to lose even more prominent figures from this past year’s College World Series squad.

Nine different players affiliated with the Auburn baseball program, both current Tigers and commitments in its 2022 class, are considered draftable prospects by several sites, with multiple regarded as top-200 prospects in the 20-round draft.

The MLB Draft opens Sunday.

Headlining current Auburn players as a potential draftee is Sonny DiChiara, who landed the highest ranking among any Tiger on pre-draft rankings, at No. 49 on Keith Law’s list of the top-100 MLB Draft prospects for The Athletic. Baseball America also ranked him the 192nd-best prospect in this year’s draft.

After three seasons at Samford, the 263-pound DiChiara transferred to Auburn. He not only continued clobbering baseballs, hitting 22 of his 63 career home runs, but he demonstrated himself as one of the best hitters in college baseball, posting a .383 batting average, a top-10 slugging percentage and top-two marks in on-base percentage and base on balls.

DiChiara’s age (he turns 23 in August) and lack of abilities on the base paths and in the field could have a negative impact on his stock, but he’s potentially high value considering he brings a proven, patient prowess in the batter’s box at a time when the designated hitter position is expanding.

Blake Burkhalter is another prospect considered a likely draftee, especially after a postseason that saw him post a 3.38 earned-run average while striking out 15 of the 32 batters he faced. The reliever touched 97 mph on his fastball in Omaha, as well as low 90s on his cutter and mid-80s on his changeup.

Burkhalter, Skipper, and Trace Bright are all prospects who D1Baseball considered to boost their stocks in Omaha, and Burkhalter, Bright and Mason Barnett are all listed on Baseball America’s draft prospect rankings.

Among Auburn’s class of 2022 commitments, catcher Ike Irish, pitcher Zach Crotchfelt and outfielder Chris Stanfield are considered top-200 prospects by MLB.com. Irish, Auburn’s high-rated commitment by Perfect Game, is also the highest-rated draft prospect among the three by MLB.com, coming in at No. 121.

A catcher at St. Mary’s Prep in Michigan, Irish batted .427 as a senior while hitting 11 home runs and tallying 50 RBI. His experience behind the plate is also notable, considering he caught Brock Porter, a right-handed pitcher out of St. Mary’s who’s considered a first-round prospect in this year’s draft.

Crotchfelt, Stanfield and right-handed pitcher Hayden Murphy are all considered top-100 prospects in their high-school class by Perfect Game. Should all three be selected near their expected draft slot, they would be gone within the first seven rounds of the draft.

In the past decade, Auburn hasn’t had a high-school commitment get drafted within the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft and not sign.