‘Different level of confidence’: TJ Finley feeling ready to take QB1 mantle for Auburn

TJ Finley was with his father Sunday when he found out that he’d officially be announced as Auburn’s starting quarterback. When they got the news, the elder Finley had a message for his son.

“‘The job isn’t done,’” TJ Finley recalled his dad, David Finley, telling him. “‘You can get happy now that you won the job and that it’s released,’ but like I said, the job isn’t done, and I plan on doing my best to lead this team to an SEC championship and a national championship.”

The Tigers’ new starting quarterback showcased that mentality Monday, displaying confidence as he steps into a new role as a team’s starting quarterback.

It’s the first time at either LSU and Auburn Finley will start the season as QB1. He was thrust into a starting role midseason and got mixed results in eight total starts, at both places, throwing for 1,493 yards and nine touchdowns to six interceptions in those starts.

As far as last season, Finley said he was ready mentally or physically to be Auburn’s starter after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending injury, but “it brings a different level of confidence,” Finley said, to be named a team’s starter ahead of the season, something which he believes he’s ready to take on in full.

“When your head coach tells you that you’re the guy that we’re rolling the carpet out with, it definitely brings a level of confidence that I would think nobody wants to see when we come later down the season,” Finley said.

Improvement has come mainly with “the little things” for Finley, working on a consistent release and his accuracy, as well as understanding the nuances of Auburn’s offense.

“I think my maturity has allowed me to get to that level within the offense to where I understand, really, every aspect of the offense, Finley said. “I understand what we want to do on first-and-10, second-and-7 or more, just things like that.

“What guys don’t understand was last year was my second year playing college football, and I think a lot of other quarterbacks are granted the opportunity to wait until later their junior year and early their senior year to be able to play and blossom and really show what they’ve become, but I’ve been thrown into the fire since I was 18 years old,” Finley said. “So, all the stuff that has been said—‘Oh, he’s not developed,’ and stuff like that, we’ve got guys that are rookies in the league that are 25 years old. Like, let’s give it some time and let’s see where it's going to take off from there. But just every little part of my game, I think, has went to another level.”

The starter did acknowledge that improvements, both to his game and confidence, weren’t overnight. He said his confidence was actually somewhat shaken after Auburn went out and got Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford from the transfer portal. But he continued working, he said, and as he built on the little things, he saw his confidence and success come to fruition.

“When you put in the hours on Sunday, on Monday, on Tuesday and so forth, you kind of know what to expect from your offensive coordinator, to where you guys are picking each other's brains,” Finley said. “Then after a series, you come to the sidelines and tell the OC what you think, what you see. He's telling you what he sees, and then you combine those. It's unbelievable how much can happen in that process.”