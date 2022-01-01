Different year, same goals: 5 New Year’s resolutions for Auburn football entering 2022

The turn of the calendar to 2022 on Friday night meant Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era has officially begun.
Harsin’s debut season as Tigers head coach featured a disappointing ending, as Auburn started the year 6-2 before dropping their final five games en route to the team’s first losing season since 2012. But a new year means new opportunities for Harsin and company, opportunities the head coach knows cannot be wasted.
The start of a new year coincides with the Tigers hoping to be new and improved in 2022. Let’s run through five New Year’s resolutions for Auburn football with next season now eight months away.
Assert itself among the sport’s giants
Harsin embraced a daunting challenge in coming to Auburn at a point when Alabama and Georgia were annual College Football Playoff contenders. That task didn’t get any easier in 2021.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide combined for 23 wins in the regular season – with Georgia topping Auburn 34-10 and Alabama barely outlasting Auburn in a 24-22 quadruple-overtime thriller – and are now set to play each other in the national title for the second time in five years.
Auburn is caught smack dab in the middle of Alabama and Georgia, but Harsin embraced the challenge of playing SEC football when he was hired in December 2020. If the Tigers are going to contend the way Harsin intends, they’ll have to reach the same level currently inhabited by their two biggest rivals.
Find the next starting quarterback
The biggest question surrounding the Tigers this offseason is who replaces Bo Nix as starting quarterback.
Nix’s departure for Oregon after three years at Auburn leaves a hole the Tigers must fill in order to contend. The team has three in-house options in rising junior TJ Finley, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner, and the coaches could pursue a quarterback such as Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward or Missouri’s Connor Bazelak in the portal.
Finley is the perceived leader in the clubhouse after starting Auburn’s final three games, though his performance was mixed and the Tigers went 0-3 in those starts. That being said, plenty can change between now and when the Tigers start spring practice.
Add more offensive linemen
Whoever starts at quarterback for Auburn will need a stable offensive line in front of him to have a chance. As it stands, the Tigers’ line is anything but stable.
Auburn knows it’s losing left guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm, and while right guard Keiondre Jones has said he’s coming back it’s not clear whether left tackle Austin Troxell, offensive guard Alec Jackson or center Nick Brahms will use their extra year of eligibility. Among seniors alone, the Tigers could potentially lose five linemen who played in at least nine games in 2021.
Auburn’s immediate need at offensive line led the team to offer former Florida International tackle Miles Frazier, who ultimately chose LSU. Expect Auburn to pursue several other offensive linemen in the portal to bolster the line for 2022.
Close well on the recruiting trail
Auburn was one of the true winners during the early signing period, as the Tigers closed strong and turned a class stuck squarely in the mid-40s nationally into a top-15 group.
The good news for the Tigers is there’s still time and room to add to it.
The Tigers have several targets still on the board that will sign in February, including running back TreVonte’ Citizen and offensive linemen Antavious Woody, Anez Cooper and Jalen Farmer. The Tigers’ 2022 signing class is already in good shape, but there’s a chance for the team to add a few more valuable pieces before it’s all said and done.
Finish strong next fall
The story of Auburn football in 2021 wasn’t about how the Tigers started; it was how they finished in disappointing fashion.
Auburn ended the year with a five-game losing streak – its longest since 2012 – that saw the team struggle time and time again in the second half. Auburn was outscored 74-22 in the second half of those five games; taking it one step further, the Tigers were outscored 51-6 in the fourth quarter of those losses.