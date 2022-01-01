Different year, same goals: 5 New Year’s resolutions for Auburn football entering 2022

The turn of the calendar to 2022 on Friday night meant Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era has officially begun.

Harsin’s debut season as Tigers head coach featured a disappointing ending, as Auburn started the year 6-2 before dropping their final five games en route to the team’s first losing season since 2012. But a new year means new opportunities for Harsin and company, opportunities the head coach knows cannot be wasted.

The start of a new year coincides with the Tigers hoping to be new and improved in 2022. Let’s run through five New Year’s resolutions for Auburn football with next season now eight months away.

Assert itself among the sport’s giants

Harsin embraced a daunting challenge in coming to Auburn at a point when Alabama and Georgia were annual College Football Playoff contenders. That task didn’t get any easier in 2021.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide combined for 23 wins in the regular season – with Georgia topping Auburn 34-10 and Alabama barely outlasting Auburn in a 24-22 quadruple-overtime thriller – and are now set to play each other in the national title for the second time in five years.