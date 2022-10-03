Does Bryan Harsin think he'll last the season? 'That’s my job'

Auburn’s loss to LSU on Saturday night was more of the same from the program under Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers gave up a 17-point lead and were held scoreless in the second half of the 21-17, continuing a trend that dates back a calendar year. Auburn has only generated 21 points — three touchdown’s worth — in its last eight second halves against Power Five teams; an average of 2.6 points per half while being outscored 104-21.

Naturally, when Auburn suffered its first loss two weeks ago — a 41-12 drubbing against Penn State, in which it only posted six second-half points — Harsin got a postgame question about his job status, the first of a young season. On Saturday, after a far less deflating loss, the questions came again. Harsin provided a lot of the same answers.

How confident was he that he’d finish out the season as Auburn’s head coach?

“That’s my job, every day, is to show up and make sure that I’m prepared and that we get this football team prepared,” Harsin said. “That doesn’t change, whatsoever, and I told the team that. That’s always been how I’ve approached each and every day of every job I’ve had. That’ll be no different. … So, we’ll handle what we can control. We’ll work on things we can do to get better, and then we’ll go out there and get ourselves ready for this next week.”

How does Harsin handle the stress and pressures of the scrutiny?

“It’s life,” Harsin said. “It’s the same thing. Control what you can, right? That’s really what it comes down to. It’s the same message you tell your players, and the same things you learned over your career as a player and a coach and all the things you do I think just as a person in whatever profession you’re in.”

And where would he say the program is at under him? It’s 9-9 and continues to struggle in the second half. How would he assess that?

“Yeah well, the program’s right where it’s at now,” Harsin said. “I mean, that’s really — you know, what happens, what happened in the past — I mean, we can focus on now. That’s what you have to do. That’s always our focus. We can’t go back and change. The records are what they are, but we can’t go back and change those now. What do we do moving forward? That’s really what it comes down to.”

Those struggles, which include double-digit leads being squandered in five consecutive SEC games, come down to execution, Harsin said.

“I know that everyone wants an answer that’s greater than that, but it really comes down to that.”

That was echoed by Harsin’s players. Team captains John Samuel Shenker and Derick Hall both said the same. Hall said Auburn has “to do better at putting ourselves in a position to win the game,” and in Shenker’s eyes, an inability to execute for four quarters “has been the tale of our tape lately.”

But where do the lapses in execution lie when Auburn out-gains LSU 438 yards to 270? Or when Auburn’s quarterback out-performs a coveted transfer in only his second start? Or when the Tiger defense holds LSU to a season-best in total yards allowed?

The struggles for Auburn continued in the same way they have for much of Harsin’s tenure Saturday, but when Auburn out-performs its opponent, despite faults in its execution, the blame lies as much on the sideline as it does on the field.