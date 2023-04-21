Both Auburn baseball took to their respective diamonds this week for regularly scheduled contests, but the faces in the stands were a little furry.

Plainsman Park and Jane B. Moore Field both opened their gates not only to fans, but to man’s best friend, running Bark in the Park promotions, allowing those in attendance to bring along their dogs to take in a game.

On Tuesday, Auburn baseball beat Samford 13-3, and Auburn softball beat Jacksonville State 3-0 the following night. Here’s a look at 10 dogs who took in those victories:

‘Tito’ Freeman

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier/Beagle/Corgi mix

Age: 8 months old

More about Tito: Lainee Freeman, Tito’s owner, adopted him in October, she said. ‘He’s just really scared of people,’ she added. ‘He came from the shelter, so he’s really scared of guys, in particular. But he’s gotten a lot better.’

‘Brutus’ Valovich

Breed: Labrador/Great Pyrenees mix

Age: 6 years old

More about Brutus: Caroline Valovich, Brutus’ owner, has had him for the past two years. His previous owners were planning to send him to an animal shelter, she said, so she offered to take him in and try to re-home him. Two months went by, and ‘that turned into him staying with me forever,’ Valovich said.

‘Maverick’ Borgmeier

Breed: Norwegian Elkhound

Age: 2 years old

More about Maverick: He’s currently training to go on an Alaskan moose hunt, according to his owner, Arianna Borgmeier. He’s yet to go on a hunt, Borgmeier said, but ‘He works in my boyfriend’s vineyard to keep the deer out of it in the summertime.’

‘Tank’ Olson

Breed: St. Bernard

Age: 1½ years old

More about Tank: He’s the family dog of former Auburn star pitcher Gregg Olson, who also has a son, Ryan Olson, on this year’s team. Tank has grown up around baseball, Jill Olson, Gregg’s wife, said, but the pup has recently become ‘funny’ about guys in baseball caps.

‘Ryder’ Cox

Breed: ‘That’s a good question’

Age: 6 years old

More about Ryder: Ryder’s owner, Catherine Cox, adopted him at 9 months old. She said she went to the pound looking for a dog and always says ‘he actually chose me,’ because he wouldn’t leave her side. A softball season-ticket holder, this was the Cox’s second Bark in the Park event.

‘Bentley’ Cooper

Breed: Labrador/Cane Corso mix

Age: 12½ years old

More about Bentley: Her owner is Kenadie Cooper, who’s on this year’s softball team. ‘She is the sweetest, most calm dog we’ve ever owned,’ Cooper’s mother, Landra Cooper, said of Bentley. ‘Her disposition is great. She’s playful, and she loves to sleep in the bed with us.’

‘Harper’ Turman

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: 4 years old

More about Harper: ‘She’s very much like me,’ Carlee Turman, Harper’s owner, said. ‘She’s real laid back. Very energetic. She loves people, loves dogs, and she loves running.’ Carlee said her and Harper go on runs every day.

‘Harper’ Sides

Breed: Welsh corgi

Age: 4 years old

More about Harper: Her owner, Jordan Sides, said she always knew she wanted a corgi. ‘I kept looking them up, looking them up, and I finally found one that I thought it would match my personality,’ Sides said. ‘So, here she is.’

‘TeeTee’ Myer

Breed: Stafford/Terrie Mix

Age: 7 years old

More about TeeTee: His owner, Alexa Myer, had fostered TeeTee for a couple months before she and her fiancé decided to adopt him.

‘Bruce’ Beasley

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Age: 4 years old

More about Bruce: Named after Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Bruce’s owner, Mary Beasley, adopted him after her mother died. ‘I needed a companion, and he’s wonderful,’ she said. ‘He’s a lap dog.’