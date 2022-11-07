Dominant defense, big first half lead No. 15 Auburn to opening win over George Mason

In a lot of ways, the box score to Monday’s contest between No. 15 Auburn and George Mason looked pretty sloppy for the Tigers.

The home team had a poor shooting performance. It was 24-of-70 shooting (34.3%), with a worse mark from 3 (16%), as well as an 18-of-29 (62.1%) line on free throws while going 10-of-22 (45.5%) on layups. The Patriots made three fewer field goals and posted a better mark at 21-of-55 (38.2%).

However, the Tigers were pesky, particularly on defense, smothering George Mason in a 70-52 win at Neville Arena to open its season.

“To hold them to 52 points, 37 or 38% from the field, to turn them over 19 times, nine assists, 19 turnovers,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, “with a veteran team — It’s good. Our defense was really good. The rim protection was really good. Our centers blocked nine shots. I think we wore them down.

An explosive start helped propel Auburn (1-0) past the Patriots. It jumped out to as big as a 29-11 lead in the first half before George Mason (0-1) went on a 13-2 run before intermission. Auburn forced 12 of the Patriots’ 19 turnovers during that stretch, and only let its opponent reach the foul line once in that span.

Ron Polite III was George Mason’s leading scorer with 10 points. The Patriots played 11 in the game, but Polite was the only one to reach double figures. Six Patriots recorded five or more points.

“We very confident, because we gonna rely on our defense, and defense wins championships,” guard KD Johnson said. “Us not making shots right now, you know, it's early on in the season. We got a whole season to go, so it's not a rush or a panic for us.”

As a team, Auburn had 14 steals and 10 blocks, with Johnson generating a team-high four swipes. Dylan Cardwell had a career-high five swats, and a career high with nine rebounds.

“He's a monster,” center Johni Broome said of Cardwell. “He's physical. He's strong, you know what I'm saying? He got all the moves around the basket. His defense is amazing. You know, he's a monster. We're a very good duo together.”

Broome — who made his official Auburn debut Monday — was part of the team’s highest-scoring individual efforts, as Wendell Green Jr., Johnson and he had 16, 12 and 12 points, respectively. Broome also posted six rebounds and four blocks.

The trio were the only three Tigers to record 10 or more field goal attempts. Broome had the most efficient line, shooting 45.5%, and Green and Johnson shot 38.5% and 30.8%, respectively.

“It was amazing,” Broome said. “The Jungle was rocking like always. Having guys on my team to bring that energy as well kept me going.”

In his first career start, Auburn forward Chris Moore tallied eight points, as well as two steals.

Auburn saw 15 players touch the court Monday, 10 of which logged 10 or more minutes. Eleven of them scored a point, with seven of them logging three or more points and eight of them grabbing three or more rebounds.

"I think that's the only way that we're going to be successful,” Pearl said. “We're the sum of our parts right now. We've got to be more efficient offensively, got to shoot it better from both the 3 and free, and even around the basket. I'm not sure that we shot a great percentage even around the basket. So, we've got to finish.”