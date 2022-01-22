Dominant second half pushes No. 2 Auburn men's basketball past No. 12 Kentucky

With a party-like atmosphere surrounding them inside and outside of Auburn Arena, the Auburn Tigers gave all their fans something worth celebrating Saturday afternoon.
No. 2 Auburn rose to the occasion against No. 12 Kentucky by delivering down the stretch again and again to earn an 80-71 victory. The win was one that won’t be soon forgotten as part of a weekend during which Tigers fans camped outside in anticipation of the showdown and remained raucous for all 40 minutes of action.
“It feel like a movie,” Auburn guard KD Johnson said. “I've never played in nothing like this. It's just so fun.”
Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) and Kentucky (15-4, 5-2 SEC) traded body blow after body blow before the Tigers proved this moment would be theirs.
Wendell Green Jr. was held in check during the first half but saved his best for when the Tigers truly needed him. With the game tied 45-45, Green sidestepped one Kentucky defender and drilled a 3-pointer with 11:53 to go; after a Sahvir Wheeler layup on the other end, Green came back and delivered another shot from deep to push the Tigers ahead by four.
With the Wildcats reeling, the Tigers took advantage.
Jaylin Williams drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and connected on all three free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to seven with 10:46 to go. After one Kentucky free throw and a turnover, Green set up Walker Kessler for yet another easy dunk to put the Tigers ahead by 10 with 9:12 remaining.
“Props to our guards, man. I mean, they're such good facilitators. Finishing at the rim, you know, looking for the dump-down, looking for the lob, looking for the dish-out to the perimeter,” Kessler said. “As we just kept going, it was like any other game — everything else started opening up.”
The Wildcats drew within six with 7:07 to go only for Johnson to answer with the game’s next six points to keep them in check. While Kentucky continued to battle, the Tigers answered each big shot to assure victory would be theirs.
Jabari Smith's jumper with 2:28 remaining essentially ended all hopes of a Wildcats comeback and once again ignited a packed-out Auburn Arena. Kentucky closed within six with 1:14 to go, but it was too little, too late to ruin the Tigers' day.
“There are nine really good players out there, and there are times when we’ve got No. 10 and you don’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in reference to Smith. “It was time for No. 10 to step up and make a couple of big shots and make a couple of big plays. He’s not afraid of the moment.”
Kessler led Auburn with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnson followed with 17 points, while Smith had 14.
Auburn’s dominance late was set up in the early minutes of the second half by some big plays by one of their best players.
With Auburn trailing 40-38 and just under 15 minutes to go in the game, Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to give Auburn its first lead since the game’s opening minutes.
Smith followed on the next Auburn possession with a well-timed layup, and after Dylan Cardwell forced a stop on the other end Green fired ahead to Devan Cambridge, who dunked the ball and sent Auburn Arena to a new level of euphoria.
By the time Kentucky coach John Calipari had enough and called timeout, the Tigers led 45-40 with just under 14 minutes to go.
What followed in the second half left Auburn shooting just over 59 percent from the field, which was considerably better than how the Tigers began the day.
The Tigers trailed for most of the first half but made sure to close strong.
Auburn was down eight with exactly four minutes to go before battling back. Williams connected on a jumper off a fastbreak, and Allen Flanigan found Kessler for an easy dunk nearly a minute and a half later.
Kentucky answered with an Oscar Tshiebwe layup followed by a big play by Jacob Toppin, who stole the ball and delivered a reverse dunk with 1:14 still on the clock.
Despite the back-to-back blows levied by the Wildcats, Kessler calmly answered. The sophomore center finished off a miss by Green with a put-back slam before Green set Kessler up for an alley-oop with five seconds remaining.
Thanks to Kessler’s late heroics, Auburn trailed by just four at the break.
Auburn Arena’s infectious energy got the better of the home squad early before Smith helped everyone settle down.
The Tigers committed four turnovers in the first five minutes of action, and the Wildcats pounced on the opportunities to build a 15-7 advantage. The pressure on Auburn seemed to lift with the well-timed emergence of Smith, who fired off a well-contested jumper to end a 13-0 run by Kentucky then came right back minutes later with a jumper and then a 3-pointer.
Smith’s shot from deep cut what was once a 10-point Kentucky lead down to three with 11:02 left before the break.
Kentucky rattled off eight unanswered points after the Smith 3-pointer thanks to guards Wheeler, Kellan Grady and Washington. Soon enough, the Wildcats were back in control while the Tigers were looking to respond.
Washington’s jumper with 8:21 before the break became notable for all the wrong reasons, as the freshman phenom landed awkwardly and needed help to the bench. Washington, who was favoring his left ankle, left the game and did not return.
Washington’s absence proved pivotal down the stretch, especially after Wheeler wore down after taking some physical hits as he fought to keep Kentucky in contention.
Wheeler tied Grady with a game-high 17 points for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe was responsible for 16.
When Auburn returns to action Tuesday at Missouri, it’s highly likely the Tigers do so as the top-ranked team in the nation. Whether the Tigers earn that status or not, Pearl made sure to take in what he, his team and their fans experienced Saturday.
"Sometimes it's hard to have things that have such high expectations be lived up to,” Pearl said. “I don't think there's any question that that game and that environment lived up to anybody's expectations.”