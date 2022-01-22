Dominant second half pushes No. 2 Auburn men's basketball past No. 12 Kentucky

“Props to our guards, man. I mean, they're such good facilitators. Finishing at the rim, you know, looking for the dump-down, looking for the lob, looking for the dish-out to the perimeter,” Kessler said. “As we just kept going, it was like any other game — everything else started opening up.”

The Wildcats drew within six with 7:07 to go only for Johnson to answer with the game’s next six points to keep them in check. While Kentucky continued to battle, the Tigers answered each big shot to assure victory would be theirs.

Jabari Smith's jumper with 2:28 remaining essentially ended all hopes of a Wildcats comeback and once again ignited a packed-out Auburn Arena. Kentucky closed within six with 1:14 to go, but it was too little, too late to ruin the Tigers' day.

“There are nine really good players out there, and there are times when we’ve got No. 10 and you don’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in reference to Smith. “It was time for No. 10 to step up and make a couple of big shots and make a couple of big plays. He’s not afraid of the moment.”

Kessler led Auburn with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnson followed with 17 points, while Smith had 14.