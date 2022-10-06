Dr. James Andrews performs surgeries on both Bruce Pearl and Chance Westry

Auburn freshman guard Chance Westry had minor knee surgery on Thursday — and his head coach Bruce Pearl went ahead and had the same surgery with him.

Both Pearl and Westry underwent arthroscopic knee surgery with renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews. The two posted a photo on social media after the operation smiling and putting up the No. 1.

The university announced Pearl will be back coaching at practice on Monday after the university’s fall break. Westry will be out for three to four weeks. According to that timeline, he’ll be back at practice either the week before Auburn’s exhibition opener or the week of the exhibition.

Andrews is a famous surgeon known around the country who long operated out of Birmingham. Top athletes from across the country have sought Andrews’ skills, including Michael Jordan, Jack Nicklaus, John Smoltz, Drew Brees and even the WWE’s Triple H.

The school announced Andrews was pleased with the outcome of both surgeries, which were to the right knees on both Westry and Pearl.

Both Auburn University and the University of Alabama have Andrews as team surgeon.