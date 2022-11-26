‘Dream come true’: Ashford shines in Iron Bowl debut

Despite heading to Tuscaloosa to face off against a frustrated Alabama team led by a Heisman winner, Ashford was composed and kept his head until the clock ran dry. The Tigers ultimately fell 49-27 to the Tide, but the game featured a series of positives for both Ashford and an Auburn team that didn’t seem to have much to play for from the outside looking in.

Ashford kept his composure so well, in fact, that he rushed for 121 yards throughout the game, good for second-most on the team. He hit the century mark before both Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby, a duo who followed up his effective run game with 134 and 63 yards, respectively.

Ashford and Hunter accounted for over 100 yards each, giving the Tigers three straight games of two individual 100-plus rushers for the first time in program history. With his performance, Ashford also reached a new career rushing high at Auburn, surpassing the 108 he had against Mississippi State.

In the air, Ashford went 11-of-23 for 77 yards, but that part of the game was never Auburn’s focus. Interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams came to run the ball and that’s what they did.

No Auburn player had rushed for two touchdowns in an Iron Bowl since Williams did the same thing in 2003. Ashford accounted for each of the three touchdowns the Tigers scored, two on the ground and one in the air to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

“I love just the confidence he instilled in me when I was down. It just helped me more than he ever knows,” Ashford said. “I’m forever thankful for Coach Lac.”

The Tigers’ 318 rush yards were good for their best in an Iron Bowl since 1983, a year Auburn went for 355 yards.

That yardage was also the most the Tide has given up to an FBS team during Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama.

Hailing from Hoover, Ashford is an in-state guy who grew up about an hour from Tuscaloosa, watching the Iron Bowl in an Auburn jersey. In Monday’s press conference, he said he became an Auburn fan to be contrary to his majority-Alabama family, but held firm in that love as he grew up.

He said Monday that upon transferring from Oregon, the Iron Bowl was the first game he circled on his calendar.

“It was just surreal…Growing up watching this game being from Alabama, just — It meant everything,” Ashford said. “It was just such a great experience. Just a childhood dream came true.”

Coming to the Plains as a redshirt freshman and a transfer, Ashford wasn’t the guy. T.J. Finley was.

So he waited. He threw seven passes in the season opener against Mercer, then just three the next week against San Jose State. His first start came in week five against LSU, a game that saw him complete 19 of his 38 attempts. He carried 11 times for 19 yards.

Seven weeks later and in the most hostile environment of his short career, Ashford stayed on his feet.

“This 2022 Auburn team was a blessing to me — a blessing to me, without a doubt,” Ashford said. “From the time I got here in January and how they took me in, to just the fight we had... even when we were down, guys never quit.”

Moving forward, Ashford and his running back tandem could be stability for Auburn in 2023. Bigsby could easily decide to declare for the NFL Draft, but Hunter is entering his junior year and redshirt freshman Damari Alston awaits his opportunity to step into a starting role.

“(The seniors) left this place better than it was before,” Ashford said. “Now it’s just up to me and up to the rest of the guys, when we leave, to put it in a better place than it was before we got here.”