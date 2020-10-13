'Dream come true': Lester’s long path to Auburn leads to special-teams score

Barton Lester’s path to playing at Auburn took many turns over the last few years, but the walk-on linebacker remained relentless along the way. Lester worked hard to follow his dreams, which led to a monumental moment Saturday when they literally came true.
Lester found himself in the right place at the right time during the first quarter of Auburn’s matchup with Arkansas. After Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters raced in and blocked a punt in the Razorbacks’ end zone, Lester spotted the loose ball and dove on top of it for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the afternoon.
Lester said he had dreamed about that play the three nights prior to Saturday, which made it coming to fruition even wilder.
“When it happened today, I don’t know. I just praise God for it and am just super blessed to be in that position. I’ve worked my butt off to kind of get to this point to play at Auburn, and to have a play like that is just a dream come true,” Lester said. “I just praise the Lord that I was able to get a role this year and just be in that position to make a big play in a big SEC game. I’m very excited and just thank the Lord for that.”
Lester explained his vantage point on the play by saying the Tigers were coming after the punt and his job was to push one of Arkansas’ personal protectors out of the way. He said someone ran into him about the time he realized Peters had blocked the punt, at which point Lester took off toward the ball.
Lester was first to the football among the Tigers who quickly piled up on it. After securing it, the junior quickly stood up to make sure the officials knew it was a touchdown for the home team.
Lester was sure afterward to sing the praises of Peters, who has now blocked four punts in his career with two coming against the Razorbacks.
“Jordyn is my dog. He’s a great guy. He brings a lot of positive energy and is just a really good dude. He takes pride in special teams and knowing his role,” Lester said. “He’s just a really talented guy. I’m just super happy for him. He’s a great leader and great friend. I’m just super happy he was able to get his fourth today.”
Lester’s journey to Auburn started just down the road in Montgomery, where he was a standout athlete at Montgomery Academy.
Lester played both ways for the Eagles and endured an 0-10 season as a seventh grader only for Montgomery Academy to rise up and go 32-5 over his final three years. He got his chance to start at quarterback as a senior and didn’t waste it, as he led Montgomery Academy to a 9-2 record while throwing for 1,226 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 839 yards and 14 touchdowns and recording 33 tackles on defense.
Lester chose Air Force over Navy and headed west with the goal of either playing quarterback or safety for the Falcons. He attended prep school and redshirted in 2017 before enrolling in the academy and joining the Air Force team in 2018.
Following the 2018 season, Lester decided Air Force wasn’t for him. He entered the transfer portal and had a few scholarship opportunities before concluding that walking on at Auburn was his best option.
“I had a couple offers from smaller schools, but I knew I’d always wanted to play at Auburn. That was a dream,” Lester said. “I felt like I was good enough to make some contributions. I just praise the Lord that I was able to get a role this year and just be in that position to make a big play in a big SEC game. I’m very excited and just thank the Lord for that.”
Lester did not play during his first season at Auburn, although he did earn SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll honors. He was off to a quiet start to 2020 until Peters’ spectacular play set him up for his first career touchdown.
Lester’s efforts left an impression on many after the fact, including his head coach.
“I was a walk-on, the same way he was. You know, what has really stood out to me about him is just that he does anything we ask him to do — whether it's scout team special teams, scout team defense. And he's got a skill set, too,” Gus Malzahn said. “He was a little banged up earlier in the year, and he came through it. He's a guy that can really help us, we feel like, moving forward on special teams. So we're real pleased with Lester right now.”
