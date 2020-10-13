'Dream come true': Lester’s long path to Auburn leads to special-teams score

Barton Lester’s path to playing at Auburn took many turns over the last few years, but the walk-on linebacker remained relentless along the way. Lester worked hard to follow his dreams, which led to a monumental moment Saturday when they literally came true.

Lester found himself in the right place at the right time during the first quarter of Auburn’s matchup with Arkansas. After Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters raced in and blocked a punt in the Razorbacks’ end zone, Lester spotted the loose ball and dove on top of it for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

Lester said he had dreamed about that play the three nights prior to Saturday, which made it coming to fruition even wilder.

“When it happened today, I don’t know. I just praise God for it and am just super blessed to be in that position. I’ve worked my butt off to kind of get to this point to play at Auburn, and to have a play like that is just a dream come true,” Lester said. “I just praise the Lord that I was able to get a role this year and just be in that position to make a big play in a big SEC game. I’m very excited and just thank the Lord for that.”