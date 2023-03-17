BIRMINGHAM — As close as it was, Auburn’s win over Iowa looked like a runaway freight train at one point.

Fans can thank Tre Donaldson for that.

The freshman guard played 13 minutes in the ninth-seeded Tigers’ 83-75 win over No. 8 seed Iowa on Thursday at Legacy Arena. He scored 11 points in that span — a point shy of matching a season best, while tallying a total that was tied for the third-most of any Tiger.

“It was a dream come true, being in March Madness,” Donaldson said. “My hard work and dedication, just staying positive and being right and ready, like BP [Bruce Pearl] always said — that's all that was tonight. My confidence was through the roof.”

Nine of Donaldson’s points came in a span that was just under three minutes. He hit three 3-pointers during a 10-2 Auburn run early in the second half. He ended the day 3 of 3 from the field.

“It felt great for him to do that,” Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. said. “Got my legs ready to finish the game. When I went in, he told me, 'Go finish the game,' and I told him that I've got him. It just felt good for him to do that. I'm proud of him, to be a freshman and do that on the big stage.”

Donaldson established a reserve role behind Green fairly early this year. He broke out with a 12-point performance in Auburn’s loss to USC in mid-December, but his scoring performances have been relatively quiet since.

In 21 games between USC and Thursday’s win, Donaldson only logged five-plus points twice. He also had nine scoreless lines in that span, including a goose egg in the Tigers’ SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas.

But those quiet nights haven’t made Pearl fret. He indicated as much after Thursday's victory.

“He's clearly been Wendell Green's backup,” Pearl said. “He's going to be a really good player in the future. But he's got a role to play.”

Pearl also knows the freshman is more than his role. He’s tough, the coach said, and has a swagger and confidence — ”Absolutely not afraid of the moment."

“He did not look or act like a freshman at all,” Pearl continued. “And I think that — I know that — you're in a game like that, (and) Coach McCaffery has to be looking down the bench, (thinking) ‘Who is this kid? We don't need this.’”

While Pearl didn't see a freshman on the court Thursday, the freshman himself said he doesn’t feel like one.

“I feel like I'm a pro,” Donaldson said. “He's [Pearl] helped me become that pro. And that confidence just helps me showcase my talents.”