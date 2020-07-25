DYKSTRA: Newton stocked with the best supporting staff he has ever had

Receiver has been the Patriot weakness in recent season, but it was also a massive weakness for the Panthers in 2015. The leader in receiver snaps for the Panthers was Philly Brown who only played three seasons in the NFL and never even had 450 yards in a season. Ted Ginn Jr. was the team’s other receiver and the former first-round bust was an excellent deep threat in his heyday, but not near the consistent threat that the Patriots have in Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman or even Mohamed Sanu for that matter. They also have a high-upside option with 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry.

How about running back? Surely the Panthers were loaded there with that dominating rushing attack.

No, that was mostly just the threat of Cam. Jonathan Stewart nearly had 1,000 yards that season, but the Panthers went away from him two years later and once he was out of Carolina and away from Cam, he lasted just three games and 17 yards before he was out of the league as a 31 year old. The Patriots don’t have star power at running back, but James White is one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. With Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris, anything the Patriots lack in top shelf quality, they more than make up for in depth.