DYKSTRA: Newton stocked with the best supporting staff he has ever had

Tom Brady has pretty much cemented himself as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time in the eyes of many fans. So on the surface, Auburn legend Cam Newton faces an impossible task as he follows the G.O.A.T.
However, Brady has been given the type of infrastructure in New England that despite Newton’s success in Carolina he has simply never been blessed with.
Through Brady’s 20 years in New England, he’s had elite offensive line play led by the best offensive line coach to ever do it with Dante Scarnecchia. He has had All-Pro wide receivers like Wes Welker, Deion Branch, Julian Edelman and the most talented pass catcher of all time Randy Moss.
He had the most talented tight end duo of all time with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. Add to that a slew of running backs which fit the New England system perfectly.
Contrast that talent with Newton’s run in Carolina, where by far the Panthers’ most successful year was Newton’s MVP year where he led them to the Super Bowl after a 15-1 regular season. The 2020 Patriots are set up to be more talented at every position (except one) on offense than the 2015 Panthers were.
We can start with the one spot that the Panthers have the Patriots beat. Greg Olsen has regressed to the point where it would not be a surprise to see his retire at any point, but before injuries derailed his career, he was an absolute monster as Cam’s favorite target. The Patriots are set to have Matt LaCosse and highly-regarded rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene split time. The Patriots definitely have talent, but nothing like the Panthers had in Olsen.
Receiver has been the Patriot weakness in recent season, but it was also a massive weakness for the Panthers in 2015. The leader in receiver snaps for the Panthers was Philly Brown who only played three seasons in the NFL and never even had 450 yards in a season. Ted Ginn Jr. was the team’s other receiver and the former first-round bust was an excellent deep threat in his heyday, but not near the consistent threat that the Patriots have in Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman or even Mohamed Sanu for that matter. They also have a high-upside option with 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry.
How about running back? Surely the Panthers were loaded there with that dominating rushing attack.
No, that was mostly just the threat of Cam. Jonathan Stewart nearly had 1,000 yards that season, but the Panthers went away from him two years later and once he was out of Carolina and away from Cam, he lasted just three games and 17 yards before he was out of the league as a 31 year old. The Patriots don’t have star power at running back, but James White is one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. With Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris, anything the Patriots lack in top shelf quality, they more than make up for in depth.
Moving to the offensive line, the Panthers’ tackle situation was one of the worst in the league. It was first-round bust Michael Oher’s last full season in the NFL and he was Cam’s blind-side protector. Mike Remmers wasn’t much better on the right side as he was also shipped out of Carolina the next season and has bounced around the league ever since. With Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon in New England, this comparison isn’t even close.
At guard, this was the Panthers’ strength outside of Cam in 2015 with a young Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell. In fact other than Cam these are the only two parts of that offense likely to have starting spots in the NFL just five years after the Super Bowl trip. Norwell turned that season into a massive payday though and has been one of the worst contracts in the NFL since. Turner, thought to be a young star among the group, was traded to the Chargers this offseason for journeyman tackle Russell Okung. Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney are the best duo of guards in the NFL and Thuney is playing on the franchise tag this season. Turner and Norwell were great in 2015, but the Patriot tandem is simply better.
Center is the final spot to compare and it’s a tight battle between Carolina’s Ryan Kalil and New England’s David Andrews. 2015 was Kalil’s final season as a top-tier center and after that season he only played more than eight games is one other season. Andrews is seen as one of the best young centers in the NFL so his age gives him the slight edge.
Besides tight end and possibly center, the Patriot supporting cast is the type that Carolina always dreamed of putting around Newton.
It apparently wasn’t good enough for Brady as he opted for Tampa Bay, but with Newton, who is used to doing more with less, there couldn’t be a better place to prove that he is still among the NFL’s elite.
