Dylan Cardwell highlighting domineering defense early for Auburn

The absence of Walker Kessler — last year’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — isn’t weighing too heavily on No. 13 Auburn’s defensive success early in the season.

Opponents are averaging 58.7 points per game against the Tigers, which is a lower mark than all of last season (67.2) and far lower than their first three games of last year (79.3).

The Tigers are top-30 among schools that have played at least three games in opponent points per game, and they’re top-15 in total steals (32). And where Kessler was most emphatic as a defender, Auburn leads the nation. Through three games, the Tigers have 28 blocks, and big man Dylan Cardwell is leading the way.

Cardwell has logged 14 swats, which is good for third-most nationally, and according to College Basketball Analytics, Cardwell’s block percentage — the percentage of opponent two-point field goal attempts blocked by the player — of 28% leads the nation by a wide margin.

Second to Cardwell is Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp, who’s blocked 22.4% of the field goals attempted on him. The 5.6% difference between Cardwell and Sharp is the same as the difference between Sharp and Iona’s Nelly Joseph, who’s No. 14 nationally in block percentage.

Cardwell, who had four blocks in Tuesday’s 89-65 win against Winthrop, said Monday that improved patience and staying planted has helped significantly.

“That’s something the coaches have been preaching this year, in nonconference especially, is staying on the floor and being second, because I’m so much bigger and more athletic than all the other people in the play, just not getting in foul trouble, not picking up stupid fouls,” Cardwell said. “Just working on the timing and stuff this year has been a very big focal point for me.”

He also said he learned a lot watching Kessler, who led Division I with 155 blocks last season.

“He made a lot of nonbusiness decisions, but he didn’t get dunked on that many times,” Cardwell said of Kessler. “He had no fear when jumping. I’ve got a little bit, I second guess. If somebody is already up, I’m not going to jump late, but that’s something I did learn, just to jump with no fear.

“If you get dunked on, you’re still going to get drafted one day. You get [put] on Bleacher Report or something, but it’s not the end of the world. He was a fearless jumper and he still is.”

Cardwell isn’t the only Tiger stuffing shot attempts. Johni Broome’s nine blocks are tied for eighth-most nationally, and he and Cardwell combined for nine swats against the Eagles on Tuesday.

After the win, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl referred to the blocks as a positive, but like much of his postgame message, Pearl didn’t see them as an outright success.

“The issue with nine blocks is, how come Winthrop got down the lane so easily to put us in position to have those nine blocks?” Pearl said. “In other words, many of those were because we had a defensive breakdown, somebody got driven on and they had to come clean it up.

“That’s good. Little bad, little ugly.”