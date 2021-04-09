Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. commits to Auburn

Auburn has its point guard of the future.

Former Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising sophomore has four years of eligibility remaining.

Green made the most of his only season with the Colonels, averaging 15.8 points per game – which ranked second on the team – on 39.6 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from 3-point range in 29 games and 25 starts. The Detroit native also averaged 5.1 assists per game on an Eastern Kentucky team that went 22-7 this past season.

Green comes to Auburn as the presumptive favorite to replace Sharife Cooper, who has declared for the NBA Draft and will not return to the Tigers following his freshman season. Green’s immediate eligibility status is unclear at this point, though the NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer exemption later this month.

Cooper posted a team-high 20.2 points per game and a .391 field-goal percentage while also contributing 97 assists and 51 rebounds as a freshman. He also scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points – 47.2 percent of the points – when he was in the lineup.

Green becomes the second transfer the Tigers have added this offseason. Auburn picked up former College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper in mid-March.