‘Effort and focus’: Auburn's fourth quarter dominance key factor in team's SEC success

When it comes to Auburn’s success in conference play this fall, it hasn’t been about how the Tigers started; it’s how they’ve finished.
The Tigers have won three of their first four SEC games this season, and the common factor in those victories has been domination in the fourth quarter. Auburn has outscored the three SEC teams it’s beaten 27-0 in the game’s final 15 minutes, a run that leaves the Tigers as one of just two SEC West teams with a single conference loss.
In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, that domination in the fourth quarter is a product of the players’ mentalities.
“I think that comes back to just our guys, and I think it’s a little bit of conditioning. I think it’s a lot of just effort and focus in the fourth quarter. I think it’s important to us,” Harsin said. “That’s something that our players have emphasized, that they want to play well in the fourth quarter, so when you emphasize something and it’s important to you, you’re going to have a good opportunity to go out there and get it done.
“We have guys that can make those plays in the fourth quarter, and I think our coaches are putting our guys in a good position, too, to finish games.”
Auburn previously handled LSU and Arkansas by outscoring LSU 14-0 and outscoring the Razorbacks 10-0 in the final quarter of two crucial SEC road victories.
While the victory Saturday continued the recent trend, the situation at home against Ole Miss was a little bit different.
Following an offensive outburst from both teams in the first half, yardage and points were hard to come by in the game’s final two quarters. The teams split two field goals after halftime, with Ole Miss’ coming with 6:31 to go in the third and Auburn’s coming early in the fourth quarter.
Harsin attributed the drastic change of pace to the two defenses adjusting as well as Auburn missing out on a few opportunities.
“I thought the offenses were sputtering a little bit at times. We turned the ball over twice, that doesn’t help, in the second half. It’s kind of what you saw in the game,” Harsin said. “Teams making adjustment and us needing to be a little more consistent in the second half, really, is what it comes down to.”
Harsin noted Auburn has lost games where the fourth quarter was an issue. The Tigers were outscored 7-3 against Penn State on Sept. 18 then 10-0 by Georgia on Oct. 9. The loss to the Bulldogs still remains the Tigers’ lone misstep since SEC play began against LSU.
The Tigers have found themselves in tight contests this fall, and since conference action got underway they’ve mostly shown out in crunch time.
That trait is something Auburn hopes to maintain going forward, especially with the understanding that winning the SEC West division is still very much on the table.