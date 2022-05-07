Eighth-inning bunt wins it for Auburn against No. 3 Arkansas

Auburn infielder Mason Land got a heads up to get ready in the seventh inning Saturday night.

“I knew it was going to come down to a big situation,” Land said. “Had an opportunity there, and made the best of it.”

Hitting .176 entering the contest with Arkansas having appeared in 16 of Auburn’s 46 contests to that point, Land got the call to pinch-hitting for Bryson Ware with runners at the corners and one out in the eighth.

On the second pitch he saw, Land laid down a bunt that went right back to Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart, and the reliever threw right back to home plate, in an attempt to throw out pinch-runner Garrett Farquhar from third.

But Tygart's throw was errant, going wide left of catcher Michael Turner. The play cemented Land as hero, with Farquhar scoring a go-ahead run that gave Auburn a lead en route to an eventual 5-3 win over the No. 3 Razorbacks.

“We reset and regrouped and forgot a lot of last night, didn't carry that to the park today,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I just think [we] kept this one game in check, in mind, and I thought we played good the whole day. I thought we were steady the entire day in everything that we did; in our at-bats, in our defense, and especially on the mound.”

The eighth inning was the biggest for No. 18 Auburn (32-15, 13-10 SEC), as Land's bunt, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Cole Foster to follow, brought across two runs. It was the only multi-run inning of the evening for either team.

Pitching was the most significant part of Auburn’s performance, as No. 3 Arkansas (35-12, 15-8) was held to to three hits.

Trace Bright went 4⅔ innings in the start, but the bullpen was significantly improved after giving up nine runs in an 11-8 loss to the Razorbacks on Friday. It did so without its usual marquee names, too, as Chase Isbell and Carson Swilling combined for one run over the last 4⅔.

Isbell, who had a 9.72 earned run average entering Saturday, went 2⅓ innings and struck out three Razorbacks while giving up a run, hit and walk. Swilling, who recorded the win, pitched 2 scoreless, hitless innings.

“For it [to] not have to be [Chase] Allsup or [Blake] Burkhalter right there just says he’s continued to work hard for that moment,” Thompson said of Swilling.

The Tigers hit for power often in the win, as three of their six hits were solo home runs. Brooks Carlson, Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch each had a solo shot.

Despite the win, Auburn still sits in fourth-place in the SEC West, behind Arkansas, Texas A&M and LSU, in that order. It's also the Tigers' second win against a top-three team in the past week, as they beat No. 1 Tennessee on the road last Saturday in the second game of that series.

The rubber match of Auburn's series against Arkansas begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Plainsman Park.

