There’s the Bri Bomb, and then there’s the Big Bri Bomb:

Auburn slugger Bri Ellis hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning and the Auburn softball team cruised to a 12-2 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday at the Clemson Regional in South Carolina.

Auburn’s NCAA Tournament challenge picks up in earnest Saturday as the Tigers take on regional host Clemson. Clemson dispatched of the region’s other unseeded team UNC-Greensboro 17-2 on Friday.

Auburn plays Clemson at noon Central on Saturday.

The double-elimination regional continues through Sunday. After every other team has two losses, the lone survivor will advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

Ellis’ grand slam was her 13th home run of the season, and put Auburn up 6-1. The Tigers tacked on another run in the next inning then another five to go up 12-2 in the fourth, in firm control of the contest.

Maddie Penta earned the win in the circle after pitching four innings, before Shelby Lowe closed the door on Cal State Fullerton in the fifth and Auburn won the game by run rule.

Makayla Packer, Lindsey Garcia and KK McCrary all finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Auburn never trailed. The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, then Cal State Fullerton got one run back in the top of the second. That’s when Ellis hit her grand slam, in the bottom of the second. Cal State Fullerton carved out another run in the top of the third but, by then, the rout was on.

Auburn picked up its 41st win of the season. Auburn finished third in the SEC, marking Auburn’s best season under head coach Mickey Dean.