Embracing the unexpected, driven TJ Finley enters first start for Auburn

“We’re going to compete, but we weren’t saying, ‘OK, I know I’m going to take this spot’ or ‘I know I’m better than this guy.’ Nah, we compete and let the coach make the decision,” David Finley said. “We knew he was the future of the program, but sometimes the future comes when you don’t [expect it]. God has plans where you don’t know.

“Like [the Bible] says, ‘He’ll set your table up in front of your enemies.’ You just don’t know.”

Finley’s playing time has been limited since he came to the rescue against the Panthers on Sept. 25, but according to his coaches his preparation level never dipped.

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo explained Finley is in the office early every day discussing the Tigers’ installs well before it’s time to meet. Bobo said Finley asks for the play drawings early, which Bobo said is beneficial since Finley can study up and ask questions once the group comes together.

While Bobo lamented losing Nix, he credited Finley for how he’s taken on the challenge.