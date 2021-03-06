‘Ended it with a bang’: Auburn surges into offseason with win, tops Mississippi State

Allen Flanigan hit the big 3, Auburn Arena erupted, and the Tigers threw their hands in the air.
No one in the building could tell them they didn’t have anything to play for.
Flanigan scored 22 points on Saturday in Auburn’s season finale, flying to the basket at times, zipping past defenders at others, and pulling up to swish deep shots like that one as Auburn beat Mississippi State 78-71.
That 3-pointer put Auburn up 67-61 with four minutes left, at the end of a back-and-forth battle — and as the arena roared. Auburn entered knowing it had no postseason coming after Saturday. It entered the game finally set to close a season of trials and setbacks, with Sharife Cooper and Justin Powell sidelined with injuries.
But still the Tigers came to play.
And for one more game the Tigers fought together, a young team setting aside the struggles of the past and the uncertainty of the future to win one more game as a group.
“We finished on a high note,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.
Flanigan scored 17 points in the second half alone, playing the entire second half with no breaks. In the final two minutes, he weaved between Bulldogs after Auburn broke the Mississippi State press, and slammed down a rim-rocking dunk to put Auburn up 72-65 with 1:16 left.
That could’ve been the exclamation point for the game.
The game itself was a welcome exclamation point for the team at the end of a topsy-turvy season.
“It means a lot just having the confidence and just being happy going into the offseason,” Flanigan said. “You don’t want to ever go into the offseason feeling down and bad just because of the last couple of games, how they unfolded.
“But just us getting that win tonight, that was a big one.”
Auburn led for most of the first half, before Mississippi State hit a 3-ball just ahead of the halftime buzzer to take the lead going into the locker room. The second half was a back-and-forth battle, though, with Auburn tested and responding time and again. Jaylin Williams scored 18 points, Jamal Johnson scored 14 points, and JT Thor added another 10 points to put four Auburn players in double figures.
Auburn celebrated Bruce Pearl’s 600th win after the game, with banners, signs and shirts at halfcourt.
Then the fans chanted “one more year” as Cooper walked off the court with his teammates. Cooper, Auburn’s sensational freshman point guard and NBA prospect will now weigh his options for the future. Cooper missed Auburn’s last four games with an ankle injury, including Saturday’s, but was on the bench in street clothes supporting his teammates.
Pearl said several players could seek evaluations from scouts this offseason and consider jumping to the professional ranks or returning for another season at Auburn.
No matter what the offseason holds, the Tigers are charging into it savoring a sweet win.
“I’m proud of our guys. I mean, I think we were the youngest team experience-wise in the whole country,” said Johnson, a junior and one of Auburn’s older players.
“I’m proud of everybody, the way we battled through a lot of adversity and everything. I don’t know what place we finished in the SEC or whatever, but next year I can see the potential in us, and we can grind. This year we ended it with a bang so we’re going to grind in the offseason and work and work so we can improve that ranking and finish in the top of the SEC next year.”