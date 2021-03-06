‘Ended it with a bang’: Auburn surges into offseason with win, tops Mississippi State

That could’ve been the exclamation point for the game.

The game itself was a welcome exclamation point for the team at the end of a topsy-turvy season.

“It means a lot just having the confidence and just being happy going into the offseason,” Flanigan said. “You don’t want to ever go into the offseason feeling down and bad just because of the last couple of games, how they unfolded.

“But just us getting that win tonight, that was a big one.”

Auburn led for most of the first half, before Mississippi State hit a 3-ball just ahead of the halftime buzzer to take the lead going into the locker room. The second half was a back-and-forth battle, though, with Auburn tested and responding time and again. Jaylin Williams scored 18 points, Jamal Johnson scored 14 points, and JT Thor added another 10 points to put four Auburn players in double figures.

Auburn celebrated Bruce Pearl’s 600th win after the game, with banners, signs and shirts at halfcourt.