‘Enjoy every meet’: Auburn gymnastics opens season with No. 1 Florida, taking nothing for granted

Forget the bright lights, the packed arenas, the shimmering leos and all the “glitz and glamor,” Meredith Sylvia said.
This past fall, there was a time when she was excited just to see the empty practice gym again.
It’s been a long road back to showtime for the Auburn gymnastics team, but the Tigers open 2021 competition tonight hosting No. 1 Florida at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
It’s Auburn’s first meet of the new season, and first since the SEC Championships were suddenly canceled on the Tigers last March when the sports world stopped. Taking nothing for granted, the Tigers got back into the practice gym later in 2020 as the nation adjusted to the pandemic — and tonight, those bright lights are finally back on.
“There’s only one team in the country that gets to go against the No. 1 team in the country, and that’s us,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week over Zoom. “So we need to embrace it, and still stay on our schedule, but look forward to it and appreciate the fact that we get to do this.”
Sylvia, a senior standout on beam, thought back to last spring and summer when she spoke, saying that she and her teammates are grateful just for the chance to compete again. Auburn Arena will be operating at 20-percent capacity tonight in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the SEC gymnastics schedule was shrunk to just eight in-conference meets. But in a turbulent 2020, there were times when the Tigers didn’t know if they’d even have the opportunity to compete at all this year.
“We did a lot of Zoom workouts, just us girls on our own, trying to keep the team camaraderie going, trying to stay in shape — because gymnastics isn’t a sport that you can just take the whole summer off,” Sylvia said, going back to the lockdown days last summer. “So, even though we were all quarantined, we still kept in touch and kept gymnastics going, whatever that looked like.
“If it looked like handstands in your front yard, we did it,” she said.
Then in the fall when they were able to get back to campus with precautions in place, Sylvia said, the Tigers were thrilled just to get back on the equipment again.
“That was exciting on its own, just so see the gym again,” she smiled. “Even though we didn’t know if we were going to have a competition season yet, until a bit later, we trained like we were.”
Yes, for a stretch, the Tigers worked to sharpen their skills even without a schedule set — or any official word on if the 2021 season would even happen.
“I think it allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out why you do this sport,” Sylvia said. “It’s not for the glitz and the glamor. You have to really find your internal motivation when you don’t know if you’re going to get a season or not. I think everyone stepped back and realized, ‘Alright, what am I working towards?’ And I think we all figured out that we just want to get better each day.”
The new year doesn’t come without change. For example, Auburn’s team has been split into several pods, to cut off any team-wide outbreaks in a season unlike any other. Each group practices separately and each has an all-arounder and different skills in the group to ensure Auburn will be able to compete in meets even if the virus enters one of those pods or if any group gets sidelined by contact tracing.
But the pods were split apart grouping together a lot of athletes who are roommates already, and Auburn’s staff found that coaching in smaller groups has had several benefits anyway.
“We’ve moved to three pods and we’re going to keep that all year, because I do think the girls are working really good in that, and, the coaches, it’s much more hands-on when you have these smaller groups,” Graba said.
Tonight, though, they’re all back on one team representing Auburn — even though it’ll be a bit different than it ever has been.
The meet marks Auburn’s first chance to get used to that new normal.
Most importantly, it marks the Tigers’ first chance to finally compete again.
“My goal individually is just to enjoy every meet,” Sylvia said. “We realized that last season: We’re not guaranteed SECs, we’re not guaranteed regionals, or anything. So my goal is to go out there and leave it all on the floor no matter if it’s our first meet, or second meet, away meet, home meet — treat every meet as if it’s your last one or the national championships.”