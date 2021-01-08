‘Enjoy every meet’: Auburn gymnastics opens season with No. 1 Florida, taking nothing for granted

“We did a lot of Zoom workouts, just us girls on our own, trying to keep the team camaraderie going, trying to stay in shape — because gymnastics isn’t a sport that you can just take the whole summer off,” Sylvia said, going back to the lockdown days last summer. “So, even though we were all quarantined, we still kept in touch and kept gymnastics going, whatever that looked like.

“If it looked like handstands in your front yard, we did it,” she said.

Then in the fall when they were able to get back to campus with precautions in place, Sylvia said, the Tigers were thrilled just to get back on the equipment again.

“That was exciting on its own, just so see the gym again,” she smiled. “Even though we didn’t know if we were going to have a competition season yet, until a bit later, we trained like we were.”

Yes, for a stretch, the Tigers worked to sharpen their skills even without a schedule set — or any official word on if the 2021 season would even happen.