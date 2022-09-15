Eric Kiesau on Robby Ashford: 'We've got to expand his horizons' at QB position

Through Auburn's first two games, quarterback Robby Ashford has established himself a dual-threat option quarterback that expands the Tigers' abilities on the ground. But according to Auburn offensive Eric Kiesau, that role is set to grow.

"We're going to use him in more than just a running capacity," Kiesau said of Ashford on the Tiger Talk radio show Thursday. "That was kind of his niche, his role, in the first two games, but now we've got to expand his horizons here at the quarterback position."

Ashford is Auburn's second-leading rusher through two games, with 129 yards on 13 attempts. His 9.9 yards per rush attempt put him in rare company early, as he's one of 12 FBS players to be averaging more than 9.5 yards per attempt with at least 10 carries.

"Robby gives you an element that really is what we call 'un-gameplanned yards,'" Kiesau said. "Like, you're gameplanning that you don't get those yards because he can pull the ball down and go, so I think it's really important to use Robby in the right way."

Four of Ashford's 13 carries have been for 10-plus yards, including a gain of 49 yards against Mercer and a 30-yard run against San Jose State. Both of those runs set up eventual touchdowns.

Where Ashford could "expand his horizons" is through the air, as he's only generated about a fourth of Auburn's passing production in two contests. He's a combined 5-for-10 passing for 101 yards, and he pieced together a solid debut against the Bears, with completions of 23 and 56 yards. His follow-up against San Jose State was much less stellar, as he only logged three pass attempts, one of which was an interception.

Ashford's interception was something head coach Bryan Harsin called "was just not a good throw at the end of the day," Monday.

"We have to fix that," Harsin said. "We've had four turnovers and we've gotten zero. So we've lost the turnover battle in each game. That's not a good formula that's going to be sustainable."