ESPN puts Auburn in spotlight with first-ever ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show at Neville Arena

ESPN is creating the gymnastics version of College GameDay — and putting Auburn in the spotlight as the show’s first host site.

ESPN taped ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ last week in Neville Arena, while an Auburn gymnastics practice served as the backdrop, and the show is set to air for the first time at 6 p.m. CT Monday on ESPNU.

Five panelists offer their analysis previewing the NCAA Regionals coming up this week, while making predictions on how each region will shake out including the one Auburn is hosting. The show is the first of its kind for ESPN and encore presentations are set to air on TV before regionals kick off.

Auburn competes against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals in Neville Arena.

The ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ panel includes Olympic gymnasts John Roethlisberger, Samantha Peszek and Shannon Miller plus former LSU coach D-D Breaux and Suni Lee’s Olympics coach Jess Graba.

“I think it’s the start of something that’ll only get bigger,” Roethlisberger said. “The sport’s obviously growing and I think it’s a lot of fun and I think it’s time to do it.”

A second episode will be taped and air before the NCAA national championship meet starting April 14.

Roethlisberger was a three-time Olympian competing for the United States men’s team. Peszek won silver for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and at UCLA won the NCAA all-around national championship in 2015.

Miller was a seven-time Olympic medalist and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and part of the legendary Magnificent Seven team.

“I think for so many years, the fans have watched every four years, and then we’ve seen this explosion in collegiate gymnastics over the last several years — and we want to bring that to everybody,” Miller said, adding that she enjoyed her trip to Auburn to film the show.

“To have a GameDay-type show, to have this gymnastics preview show, where we can really draw in the audience and share with them not only our perspective but, really, just what’s going on in college gymnastics — and this year in particular is I think maybe the most exciting year in collegiate gymnastics.”

To that point, Miller mentioned the record crowds being posted across the country, the added excitement coming with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, and, of course, new name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA which allow Team USA stars like Lee to enjoy college careers at schools like Auburn.

Jess Graba is Lee’s club coach, who helped coached her to gold in Tokyo last summer, and he’s the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

Breaux, meanwhile, brings even more coaching experience to the panel: She retired as LSU’s coach in 2020 after 43 seasons coaching LSU.

“I would’ve loved for this to have been in Baton Rouge,” Breaux laughed, “however, the Suni Lee effect and what she has brought to the Auburn program is really a difference-maker. And for us to go to Auburn and have this in their arena, I thought it was the perfect venue.”

The ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show is sponsored by OZONE Gymnastics Apparel, also the outfitter of Auburn gymnastics.

“The whole GameDay experience is amazing, to be a part of that ‘first,’ the first time that we’re doing this, it’s really any honor — because the people that I was on the panel with, they’re certainly professionals and experts in what they do and how they do what they do,” Breaux said. “To think that we are now putting a platform out there, giving the same information to our fans as they do for men’s and women’s basketball and for football, it’s amazing.

“To me, this is a long time coming,” Breaux went on. She coached at LSU from 1978 to 2020. “We have worked a long time, some of us our entire careers — I know it has spanned my entire career — to see us go from tape delay to live TV to Friday Night Heights, that has its own hype and its own name, to now we’re moving to this where it’s a program that talks about the championships, and how you get there, what’s your mindset when you get there, how do you train to get there, what’s the process — this is new information I think for a lot of our fans.”

Encore showings of the regional preview episode will air at noon CT Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The national championship preview is scheduled to debut April 10 at 5 p.m. CT.

“We break down all four regions,” Roethlisberger said. “We break it down a little bit and then we have some fun. We make predictions and that’s what it’s about. Everybody’s seen College GameDay before football games... We have fun with it. People are going to come out and ridicule our opinions, and I hope they do, because that means people care,” he laughed. “And that’s what makes sports fun.

“We have a good time with it, we throw some predictions out there, and we talk about the bracket — our version of women’s gymnastics March-April Madness.”

