One of the most prestigious names in the college basketball media landscape sees a potential All-American on the Plains this coming season.

In a preseason All-American team he released Thursday, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale gave Auburn forward Johni Broome a first-team nod. It put Broome alongside Purdue's Zach Edey, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Northwestern's Boo Buie.

Edey was named last year's National College Player of the Year, and both Bacot and Kolek have previously garnered All-American nods. Vitale's second and third teams included two other Southeastern Conference players in Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV (second team) and Mississippi State's Tolu Smith (third team).

Dick Vitale's 2023-24 Preseason All-American Teams First team Zach Edey, Purdue Boilermakers

Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels

Johni Broome, Auburn Tigers

Tyler Kolek, Marquette Golden Eagles

Boo Buie, Northwestern Wildcats Second team Hunter Dickinson, Kansas Jayhawks

Dillon Jones, Weber State Wildcats

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton Flyers

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M Aggies Third team Kyle Filipowski, Duke Blue Devils

Adem Bona, UCLA Bruins

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tyson Walker, Michigan State Spartans

Max Abmas, Texas Longhorns

"Bruce Pearl puts together solid teams annually and Johni Broome looks to lead the Auburn Tigers on a deep NCAA run after they surrendered a 10-point halftime lead in a second-round loss to Houston in the Big Dance," Vitale wrote. "He's a powerful inside player capable of averaging a double-double just like he did during his sophomore campaign."

Broome's All-American nod from Dickie V comes after an impressive sophomore season and an offseason in which he garnered considerable NBA Draft hype.

Broome led Auburn in both points (14.2) and rebounds (8.4) per game while blocking 78 shots and shooting 52.1% from the field. His first year with the program also saw him generate a career high in 3-point attempts, with 31. He shot 29% from beyond the arc.

After declaring for the NBA Draft and receiving an invitation to the G League Elite Camp in May, Broome scored 40 points across two scrimmages and was one of eight camp members to land an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

“Johni definitely helped himself and clearly does the things that he does," Pearl said in May. "He’s able to score, he played physically, he has high basketball IQ and the things he needs to continue to work on: his defense, his rim protection, rebounding out of his area, that’ll be — we’ll see that again."

Broome officially announced he'd be withdrawing from the draft and returning to Auburn on May 29, and as early as it is, he's clearly garnering hype from as least one impressive source.