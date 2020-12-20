Evaluating Auburn football’s standing in a booming SEC arms race

Auburn football has plenty of catching up to do.
The chase is on.
Boiling expectations on the Plains hit a tipping point a week ago, when Auburn fired Gus Malzahn — and when athletics director Allen Greene said right away that the school will search for a coach that can “help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
Auburn isn’t at “the highest level” now. Measuring tangibles, Auburn is behind the programs to beat in the SEC in most metrics. Auburn’s out-dated athletics complex opened in 1989. Auburn paid its head coach the fifth-highest salary in the SEC this football season. In all-time wins among SEC schools, Auburn is in fifth place again.
But Auburn finds it unacceptable to finish in fifth place on the field.
The athletics department made that much clear by moving on from Malzahn, who never once had a losing season as the head coach at Auburn, but also could never match the consistent success being reached by rivals Alabama and Georgia this decade.
How can Auburn improve its standing in the booming SEC arms race? Few pathways present themselves on which Auburn can gain ground fast.
Where does Auburn stand in the SEC?
Auburn’s fifth in the conference in wins and fifth in head coach payouts, and — more subjectively — analysts place Auburn football third in the league in monetary value and fourth in recent recruiting rankings.
A January 2020 report by the Wall Street Journal ranked Auburn as the third most valuable SEC program in its rankings of college football teams, based on the outlet’s evaluation of program revenues and expenses.
Wall Street Journal placed Auburn eighth nationally in value, behind Georgia’s program which was ranked sixth nationally and Alabama’s program which was ranked third nationally.
In the recruiting rankings, Alabama and Georgia lead the conference again. Talent evaluations are always subjective, but over the last five recruiting cycles, Alabama and Georgia have stood a cut above the rest of the conference in 247Sports’ composite team rankings. In comparing average class ranks over a five-cycle period from 2016-20, Auburn also falls below in LSU in reeling in targets touted by the site.
Here’s how Auburn fares in multiple metrics:
WSJ estimated value: 1. Alabama ($1.01 billion); 2. Georgia ($891 million); 3. Auburn ($871.9 million); 4. LSU ($852.4 million); 5. Tennessee ($727.8 million)
247Sports average national ranking, 2016-20: 1. Alabama (2); 2. Georgia (2.6); 3. LSU (6.6); 4. Auburn (9.6); 5. Florida (11)
Head coach salary, 2020: 1. Alabama ($9.3 million); 2. LSU ($8.9 million); 3. Texas A&M ($7.5 million); 4. Georgia ($6.934 million); 5. Auburn ($6.928 million)
All-time wins: 1. Alabama (916); 2. Tennessee (846); 3. Georgia (831); 4. LSU (812); 5. Auburn (776)
Coaches’ salaries from public schools across the country are compiled by USA Today each year.
Facilities arms race
Auburn is in desperate need of a new football operations facility if it wants to keep up with groundbreakings across the conference, and is working to present a building plan to the school’s board of trustees in February.
The current plan could open a new facility in summer 2022. The campaign to fund it and build it has hung over most of Greene’s tenure at Auburn. The board told facilities officials in November to “have a sense of urgency” in completing the planning phase.
As it is, Auburn would probably be outside the top five for a lot of people comparing facilities across the conference.
At Texas A&M, Kyle Field was redeveloped over two phases for the price of $485 million before the 2015 season. Alabama just completed a $107.2 million renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Tennessee is now finishing a two-phase $340 million renovation to Neyland Stadium. Surely pushed by in-state rival Clemson, the nation’s leader in making a fieldhouse look like a five-star resort, South Carolina opened a new $50 million football operations building in 2019.
Georgia also dedicated a $63 million renovation to Sanford Stadium.
Auburn recently completed an impressive $28 million renovation to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2018, but the bill falls short of the money spent at those five other schools recently — but on par with the $28 million renovation LSU completed at Tiger Stadium in 2019.
How can Auburn gain ground?
New facilities comparable to those at powerhouse programs would keep Auburn on the cutting edge when it comes to training, but they’ll take years to build.
The fastest way Auburn can slide up the rankings in one of these metrics is on the recruiting trail. If Auburn goes after a coach who’s a talented enough recruiter, it’s possible Auburn could make some headway chasing Alabama and Georgia as soon as 2021.
The rest comes with money.
If Auburn wants to compete at the highest level, it’ll surely have to spend at the highest level. Otherwise, the program’s expectations seem unrealistic.
Fortunately for Auburn, business is booming in the SEC — and while keeping up with the Joneses in the conference is a tall task, Auburn stands firm as a top-10 program nationally.
SEC football has continued to blow up in the past 15 years, with the rich getting richer and the strong getting stronger.
The SEC distributed $44.6 million dollars to each member school in 2019, in payouts boosted by massive TV rights contracts. Earlier this month, the SEC struck a 10-year deal with ESPN that’ll be worth more than $300 million annually, according to Sports Business Daily.
Auburn may have been paying Malzahn only the fifth-richest coaching salary in the SEC, but it’s the seventh-richest nationally. Auburn should have the ability to offer a massive, seven-figure pay raise to almost any coach in the country.
Auburn can’t stop now without sending mixed signals. The powers that be were desperate enough to move up immediately that they made a costly change.
To actually make that move, it’s going to cost even more.
