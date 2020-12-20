Evaluating Auburn football’s standing in a booming SEC arms race

Auburn football has plenty of catching up to do.

The chase is on.

Boiling expectations on the Plains hit a tipping point a week ago, when Auburn fired Gus Malzahn — and when athletics director Allen Greene said right away that the school will search for a coach that can “help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Auburn isn’t at “the highest level” now. Measuring tangibles, Auburn is behind the programs to beat in the SEC in most metrics. Auburn’s out-dated athletics complex opened in 1989. Auburn paid its head coach the fifth-highest salary in the SEC this football season. In all-time wins among SEC schools, Auburn is in fifth place again.

But Auburn finds it unacceptable to finish in fifth place on the field.

The athletics department made that much clear by moving on from Malzahn, who never once had a losing season as the head coach at Auburn, but also could never match the consistent success being reached by rivals Alabama and Georgia this decade.

How can Auburn improve its standing in the booming SEC arms race? Few pathways present themselves on which Auburn can gain ground fast.

Where does Auburn stand in the SEC?