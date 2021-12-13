Evaluating what Auburn does at quarterback with Bo Nix’s impending departure

When Auburn kicks off its 2022 season against Mercer on Sept. 3, it will likely mark the start of another new era for Tigers football.

Who leads the team at quarterback in that new era, however, is anybody’s guess.

Sunday’s news that junior quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal means the Tigers will very likely have a new starter once next season gets underway. The Tigers got a taste of having a different quarterback after Nix’s season-ending injury forced backup TJ Finley into the role, but if Nix leaves next year’s opener will mark the first time since the 2018 Music City Bowl Auburn entered a game without Nix on the roster.

The big question for Auburn now that Nix seems set to leave is what the team does at quarterback.

Finley has the inside track to start in 2022 after transferring in from LSU before this season. Finley showed off his potential by leading Auburn’s come-from-behind victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25, and he took the reins from Nix at the end of the Mississippi State game on Nov. 13 before starting on the road against South Carolina then at home against then-No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.