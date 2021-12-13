Evaluating what Auburn does at quarterback with Bo Nix’s impending departure

When Auburn kicks off its 2022 season against Mercer on Sept. 3, it will likely mark the start of another new era for Tigers football.
Who leads the team at quarterback in that new era, however, is anybody’s guess.
Sunday’s news that junior quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal means the Tigers will very likely have a new starter once next season gets underway. The Tigers got a taste of having a different quarterback after Nix’s season-ending injury forced backup TJ Finley into the role, but if Nix leaves next year’s opener will mark the first time since the 2018 Music City Bowl Auburn entered a game without Nix on the roster.
The big question for Auburn now that Nix seems set to leave is what the team does at quarterback.
Finley has the inside track to start in 2022 after transferring in from LSU before this season. Finley showed off his potential by leading Auburn’s come-from-behind victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25, and he took the reins from Nix at the end of the Mississippi State game on Nov. 13 before starting on the road against South Carolina then at home against then-No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Finley battled injuries down the stretch of the season but stayed on the field to try and help the Tigers compete. Going into the bowl game, Finley has completed 56 percent of his attempts for 600 yards with five touchdowns and one interception this fall.
Finley is the only quarterback besides Nix to attempt a pass for Auburn this season. Super senior Grant Loy has been Finley’s backup, but Loy won’t factor into the mix in 2022 after he exhausts his NCAA eligibility this season.
One of the great unknowns for Auburn is true freshman Dematrius Davis.
Davis committed to Auburn in June 2020 after an outstanding high school career in Houston, and despite the Tigers’ coaching change he stuck by his word and signed with Auburn last December. Davis wasn’t expected to play a significant role as a true freshman; still, his total lack of playing time – even after Nix’s injury and especially after Finley was banged up – was surprising.
When asked if Davis could factor into the mix for Auburn’s matchup with South Carolina in the first game without Nix, head coach Bryan Harsin said, “No, not right now. We haven’t had those conversations.”
What Davis’ role at Auburn would be in 2022 and beyond is unclear.
The only quarterback we know for sure will be joining the fold this winter is soon-to-be signee Holden Geriner, who will early enroll.
The four-star prospect just capped off an impressive high school career at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia by throwing for nearly 400 yards in a Class 4A state title game victory. He finished his prep career by throwing for 36 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions as a senior.
Geriner could factor into the mix right away – just like Nix did in 2019 – but the situation at Auburn may make that a challenge. Auburn will very likely lose multiple starters off its 2021 offensive line, and the potential departure of other offensive playmakers could make breaking in someone fresh out of high school simply untenable.
Harsin and company could also decide to go portal shopping once again. Who they would – or could – get and whether that person has a legitimate shot to supplant Finley are unanswerable questions at this point.
Nix’s decision to leave Auburn after three years and 34 consecutive starts has left a significant hole at one of football’s most important positions. Now, Harsin will have to prove himself as a quarterback whisperer as he and the Tigers look to contend in 2022.