Even more to give: Auburn’s Watson returns for super senior season on a mission

Through it all, Watson’s been trying to help the team how she can, whether that’s with her scores or imparting wisdom to her teammates — all while relishing in the new excitement in the air this season.

After the North Carolina meet, she said she told the freshmen that it was the best first meet she’d been a part of at Auburn — and she laughed when she said that’s especially impressive since she’s been at Auburn so long.

“I really, truly wanted to make a difference here,” Watson said of her return for 2022. “I wanted to leave here knowing that I gave everything that I could, and last year I truly didn’t feel like I did that. And even second meet in, I feel like I’m accomplishing what I’m here for my fifth year to do.

“I think we’re so great and the team is really, really good and I think my mindset is, for me, if I’m in, I’m going to show out, but all I can do to help in any way is what I want to do.”

Watson returns taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver offering an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes who had their careers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she isn’t the only one: Jada Glenn and Allie Riddle are both also back as super seniors, as well.