Even more to give: Auburn’s Watson returns for super senior season on a mission

In four years, Drew Watson had just about seen it all and done it all for Auburn gymnastics. But, somehow, she still felt like she had something left to give.
That’s Watson. She’d fought through injuries and put her body on the line with countless gravity-defying leaps during her college career, but she figured she had even more left to lay out there.
Now in her fifth year as a super senior, Watson’s back with the Tigers again and giving her all — and that extra, too.
“I think that this team is so special and I’m just blessed to be a part of it,” Watson said this week, as the Tigers prepared for their highly anticipated home opener Friday at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena against Iowa State.
Watson, a standout on vault and floor, has helped lead Auburn to two meet wins to start the season the road.
That’s leading on the scoreboard and between routines: A veteran on the team, Watson has been a guiding voice this season for underclassmen, especially the team’s five new freshmen.
“Drew’s been fantastic,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. She scored a 9.950 on vault to win the event in the opener at North Carolina. Last week at Arkansas, the Tigers roared their way to a 197.250, which is such a good road score that it may well factor in the team’s postseason seeding.
Through it all, Watson’s been trying to help the team how she can, whether that’s with her scores or imparting wisdom to her teammates — all while relishing in the new excitement in the air this season.
After the North Carolina meet, she said she told the freshmen that it was the best first meet she’d been a part of at Auburn — and she laughed when she said that’s especially impressive since she’s been at Auburn so long.
“I really, truly wanted to make a difference here,” Watson said of her return for 2022. “I wanted to leave here knowing that I gave everything that I could, and last year I truly didn’t feel like I did that. And even second meet in, I feel like I’m accomplishing what I’m here for my fifth year to do.
“I think we’re so great and the team is really, really good and I think my mindset is, for me, if I’m in, I’m going to show out, but all I can do to help in any way is what I want to do.”
Watson returns taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver offering an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes who had their careers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she isn’t the only one: Jada Glenn and Allie Riddle are both also back as super seniors, as well.
They’ve had about as tough a go with COVID-19 as far as college athletics go. In 2020, the Tigers and the rest of the teams across the country saw the postseason called off as COVID-19 first spread across the country. In 2021, Auburn was pulled from its NCAA regional due to testing and tracing within the team the week of the regional. Auburn’s postseason was finished: There was no way for the team or any individual to advance on to nationals, and even though they’d earned spots, Auburn’s athletes missed out on the postseason completely for the second consecutive year.
“I think it says something about our program that they want to continue to be a part of something,” Graba said about the fifth-year seniors. “I think they deserve another year. I feel like last year, it was a bit of a frustrating thing to watch your seniors go out like that. They deserve more than that. Allie Riddle, Jada Glenn and Drew Watson all coming back — and they all bring something to the table for this team. There’s a reason this team’s gelling right now. Our senior leadership is a big part of that.”
As for Watson, Graba said: “A lot of it’s a personal thing, but it’s not a selfish thing. It’s a team thing. They’ve got some things they’ve got to get off their plate personally. And Drew’s been fantastic. She’s showed back up and been better than she has been in years for us, as far as prepared for the day and hitting at a high level and being healthy.”
Watson said she wasn’t thinking about the make-up of the 2022 team when she started eyeing a return — but she’s been rewarded with the opportunity to compete alongside a boon of new talent, including superstar Suni Lee and fellow vault standout Sara Hubbard.
And she said working with the younger athletes has been one of the best parts of her super senior year so far.
“I was kind of talking with the freshmen the night before the meet last time and just kind of like being able to help them and get in the right mindset and how are they going to approach warmups and competition, and having to maybe prove yourself in warmups,” Watson explained. “That’s been super encouraging that I’m able to help in that way — and then, on the flip-side of that, I’m a fifth-year and I’m kind of old so they’re young and have all the energy,” she laughed.
“But even just reminding them the season’s very long, you don’t need 20,000 warmup turns — that’s been super awesome to be able to help in that way. I really think that we’re going to do something special. I want to help and make sure that everyone’s at their best when they need to be. I think any advice and anything that I can give to them is just for the team.”
Now, Watson’s just trying to be the best version of herself she can be — for one more year in orange and blue.