Everything you need to know about Auburn’s depth chart entering the 2021 season opener

For the third straight year, quarterback Bo Nix will be behind center when the Auburn Tigers take the field for their season opener.
Nix was officially designated as Auburn’s starting quarterback when the Tigers released their depth chart on Monday. The junior ran with the first-team offense throughout fall camp but had some pressure from LSU transfer TJ Finley, who is designated as the team’s second-string quarterback.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters last Wednesday that Nix was in line to start against the Zips, though nothing at that point was set in stone.
“Right now Bo and TJ, those two guys are at the top. Bo is rolling with the blues right now, so he’s taking the No. 1 reps. And just like I said before, going back to that second scrimmage, I thought Bo did a great job, you know, the third downs, the decision-making. Those have been emphasized by coach [Mike] Bobo,” Harsin said. “I think TJ’s got really command of the huddle and Bo’s done a really good job with that as well. Both those guys have been pushing each other, but Bo is rolling with the blues right now. If we played a game right now, Bo would be starting.”
Another development of note from the depth chart was the offensive line, which has seen several moving parts this fall.
Auburn is slated to start senior Austin Troxell at left tackle, senior Nick Brahms at center and senior Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. The team has seniors Brandon Council or Alec Jackson listed as possible starters at left guard and sophomore Keiondre Jones and senior Tashawn Manning listed at right guard.
Other notes
>> One of the biggest questions regarding Auburn has been its wide receiving corps, and we now know who’s slated to start Saturday. Senior Shedrick Jackson is listed as the team’s starting “X” receiver along with sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson as the "H" receiver and senior Demetris Robertson as the “Z” receiver.
>> Auburn lists two cornerbacks and two starting safeties on its depth chart – excluding the nickelback position. Senior Roger McCreary and junior Nehemiah Pritchett are the starting corners, while seniors Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten are the starting safeties. Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman, who is expected to be the starting nickelback, is listed as a backup safety.
>> Auburn lists four defensive linemen among its starters. Sophomore Colby Wooden is at defensive end, UAB transfer Tony Fair at nose tackle, Kansas transfer Marcus Harris at defensive tackle and junior Derick Hall at defensive end. Hall and TD Moultry are listed as defensive ends, though their position is technically EDGE.
>> Only one true freshman was listed on the two-deep roster: wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr., who is listed behind Ja'Varrius Johnson. Dawson's status is of little surprised after the speedster showed out during his first fall camp.
>> Despite missing a considerable part of the spring due to playing baseball, senior John Samuel Shenker is listed as the team’s starting tight end. Sophomores Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm are noted as the second-string options.
>> Harsin has spoken repeatedly about transfers being brought in with a chance to start, and that much was clear from the depth chart. Of the team's nine transfers, four were listed as starters – it’s expected to be five since nickelback wasn’t listed – and three others were listed on the second string. The only two not included on the two-deep were Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller.
>> Ja’Varrius Johnson and Robertson are listed as the team’s punt returners, while Kaufman and Pritchett are the kick returners. Sophomore Oscar Chapman is designated as the starting punter.