Everything you need to know about Auburn’s depth chart entering the 2021 season opener

For the third straight year, quarterback Bo Nix will be behind center when the Auburn Tigers take the field for their season opener.

Nix was officially designated as Auburn’s starting quarterback when the Tigers released their depth chart on Monday. The junior ran with the first-team offense throughout fall camp but had some pressure from LSU transfer TJ Finley, who is designated as the team’s second-string quarterback.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters last Wednesday that Nix was in line to start against the Zips, though nothing at that point was set in stone.

“Right now Bo and TJ, those two guys are at the top. Bo is rolling with the blues right now, so he’s taking the No. 1 reps. And just like I said before, going back to that second scrimmage, I thought Bo did a great job, you know, the third downs, the decision-making. Those have been emphasized by coach [Mike] Bobo,” Harsin said. “I think TJ’s got really command of the huddle and Bo’s done a really good job with that as well. Both those guys have been pushing each other, but Bo is rolling with the blues right now. If we played a game right now, Bo would be starting.”

Another development of note from the depth chart was the offensive line, which has seen several moving parts this fall.