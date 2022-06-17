‘Exactly what I needed’: Tragedy leads track coach Leroy Burrell to a new start at Auburn

At 5 a.m., Leroy Burrell got up and took a walk across Auburn’s campus.

He’s done it every morning since getting here, actually: It’s how he’s been starting his days this week — his first week as Auburn’s new track and field coach.

He’s gotten to know his new home a little bit better by walking quietly under Auburn’s trees and between its buildings, cruising alone over its walkways and concourses as the sun rises over the school.

He has smiled, whimsically impressed by how much they water the grass here. At 5 a.m., he says they’re already out there mowing and blowing, taking care of the campus grounds. It’s kept him entertained during his early morning strolls: “I was like, ‘Wow, what time do these people come to work and go home?’” he laughed. He keeps walking. Burrell is an Olympic gold medalist, a former world-record holder and a championship-winning coach, but in those early morning hours, before he even slips on his USATF Hall of Fame ring, he’s just been looking at the grass so green here in Auburn.

It’s a beautiful place. And for Burrell, it’s a beautiful place to start a new chapter.

Burrell’s son Cameron died last August. Suddenly a coach who seemed to have it all at Houston was looking for new breath of air. Over the last 22 years, he helped build his alma mater into a power, winning 44 team conference championships, coaching alongside the famous Carl Lewis, who was Cameron’s godfather, and Burrell admitted that had it not been for his son’s death, he would probably still be at Houston.

“Everybody knows that the past 10 months have been really, really challenging for me and my family. I lost my son Cameron. He took his life back in August,” Burrell opened up. “The opportunity to start afresh and anew was really tantalizing,” he added.

Then came the call from athletics director Allen Greene, and his invitation to Auburn.

“I knew that this was the place for me,” Burrell said, meeting with the media on Friday in orange and blue. “They welcomed me here with open arms, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with this opportunity and the folks that I’m associated with here at Auburn University.”

The grass isn’t the only thing he thinks about on those morning walks.

“I think about how it’s very pretty here, but it’s also very hilly, at least for me, because Houston is flat as a pancake,” he smiled. “And I try to think about the things I want to see happen and the things I want to accomplish here. I’m 55. Hopefully this will be my last job. And I want to make an impact here.”

Burrell won Olympic gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, anchoring Team USA’s men’s 400 relay. He won world championships in the 400 relay in 1991 in Tokyo and in 1993 in Germany. As an individual, he twice set the world record for the 100-meter dash. His accomplishments read out like a tall tale: In high school in Pennsylvania in 1985 he won the Class 3A state championship by himself, scoring 40 points by winning the 100-meter, the 200-meter, the long jump and the triple jump at the state meet.

Then he went to Houston where he’d do it all as an athlete then as a coach.

“I did almost everything I wanted to do at the University of Houston,” Burrell said. “I won an Olympic gold medal, I set world records, I traveled the world, I met met my wife, I had my kids, bought my first house — everything. I grew up there. As a track and field coach, about the only thing we fell short of is winning a national championship, and we got second. I felt like I had gotten to a point where I had completed most everything I needed to do. And but for my family situation, I probably would’ve stayed there, you know?

“I applied for one job in the time that I was there, and I vowed never to apply again. But they called me. I took the call and I’m glad that I got the call, because it was exactly what I needed.”

There are challenges ahead. Burrell hopes to improve the visibility of the track and field program at Auburn and push for facility improvements. It’s easy for track and field to be pushed to the back burner, he said. He wants to change that.

Part of his heart will stay with his alma mater: He says his former associate head coach Will Blackburn should be named the new head coach there. He figures Lewis will stick around in Houston — he doesn’t want to move and he doesn’t have any interest in being a head coach. Ultimately his said that his leaving could open doors for those friends back in Houston, something he looks at as a win-win.

For now, though, he’s still getting to know his new school and his new home, taking those quiet walks every morning and exploring every corner of Auburn’s campus.

It’s peaceful, he says, and pretty.

Hopefully here he’ll find some of the fresh air he’s looking for.

“There’s definitely something special about Auburn University and I’m just thrilled with the opportunity here,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.