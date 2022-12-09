Expectations heighten for freshmen as Auburn hoops heads into December

Ahead of Auburn basketball’s Colgate matchup last week, Bruce Pearl said the message to his freshmen is that, with an offseason and a couple months of playing experience in tow, they’re not really freshmen anymore.

“When those younger guys start playing better and playing more effectively — which they can, and we need them to — we as a team will play better,” Pearl said on Dec. 1.

No. 11 Auburn’s trio of freshman in four-star wing Chance Westry, five-star big man Yohan Traore and three-star guard Tre Donaldson have had a relatively quiet start by most accounts, and all three have faced a degree of adversity this year. But their performance in a 93-66 blowout of Colgate showed some signs of progress.

For Donaldson, he’s seen his minutes come down in recent contests. After averaging 12 minutes per game in Auburn’s first four games, he’s averaged four in their past three, with three minutes against the Raiders.

That downtick was borne of Westry, who made his debut on Nov. 15 against Winthrop. After undergoing a knee procedure, the Pennsylvania native is working his way into the rotation, but shaking off rust in the process.

“You can see moments, but you also can see him thinking about what he’s supposed to do and where he’s supposed to be and so on and so forth, offensively and defensively,” Pearl said of Westry. “He just needs more repetitions to get more comfortable.”

Westry’s return has also resulted in him focusing on the point guard position as opposed to three total spots, though he’s now in the same positional rotation as Donaldson.

“Tre’s been put in a tough spot, but he’s been fantastic,” Pearl said. “We just happen to be a lot deeper at that position.”

While the adversity of Westry and Donaldson has largely stemmed from injuries and playing time, the adversity for Traore, Auburn’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2022 cycle, has appeared to be a slow start. Pearl explained it a little further Thursday.

“Yo’s going from playing high school as more of an inside player to, now, the best position at Auburn, our point forward position, that 4-man,” Pearl said. “I mean, he’s being asked to do things inside and out offensively and defensively that are so different from what he was doing in high school.

“For his development, longterm, this is great. But it doesn’t allow him to be as productive. Now, if I just played him at center and played him as a stretch 5, he’d be much more comfortable, particularly offensively.”

Despite it all, the trio’s output against Colgate, while not particularly flashy, was perhaps its best performance yet. It was the fifth time in six games all three have seen the floor, but it was the first time all three recorded a positive +/- — a stat that measures the total point differential for the time a specific player is on the court, measuring the player’s impact on the contest.

Traore finished plus-22, the team’s best for the game, and Westry finished was plus-16. Donaldson was plus-6 in his few minutes.

Westry and Traore both scored eight points, marking a season high for the former. Westry tallied his points on 4-of-10 shooting as well, marking the most field goals a freshman has attempted in a game this season. Traore’s eight were the second-most he’s scored this season, behind an 11-point output against Winthrop.

The Colgate win was the third time this season Traore and Westry each scored five points.

Following the win, Pearl said he was “really pleased” with his freshmen. He echoed that Thursday.

“I’m really pleased with all of my freshmen,” Pearl said Thursday. “They all can and need to play better for us to be the best team we can possibly be. And the learning curve needs to start to slow down a little bit, and they need to start to perform.

“That’ll be a key to where we go from here.”