Experience, leadership shining bright in past week for No. 21 Auburn

Bruce Pearl went down the list following Auburn’s win at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

“Third-year Wendell. Third-year Johni. Fourth-year Al,” the Auburn head coach said. “Veterans. That's the kind of guys you've got on the road.”

It was the veterans — Wendell Green Jr., Johni Broome and Allen Flanigan included — who helped lead the 21st-ranked Tigers to their first Southeastern Conference road win of the year in Oxford.

Flanigan continued what’s been an impressive stretch. Green bounced back from what was a sour road performance in the Tigers’ loss at Georgia. And Broome remained as consistent as he has ever been. It capped a two-game stretch over the past week that also included an impressive home win against a top-15 Arkansas squad.

According to Flanigan, the post-Georgia loss turnaround was something that started soon after the return home from Athens.

“We came back the next day and had a team meeting, and the first thing we talked about in that team meeting was talking more, being more communicative,” Flanigan said Tuesday. “So we’ve been stressing that, stressing communication the whole time we’ve been practicing since Georgia.

“Just everybody talking, being vocal, getting guys in the right spots and then learning how to take criticism — constructive criticism — from your teammates. Not saying nothing back and taking the criticism and trying to do what they said.”

That was something Pearl agreed with following the Ole Miss win.

“I think there's been more leadership, for sure,” Pearl said. “And more accountability.”

As much as Flanigan could lead vocally, he’s led by example in the Tigers’ past three contests. While he’s averaging 8.6 points per game this year, Flanigan has averaged 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in Auburn’s three latest contests. He’s been efficient while reaching that scoring average, too, shooting 51.6% from the field. And he has only logged two turnovers in 44 minutes during that span.

“We need that,” Green said of Flanigan. “We need everybody. Another guard stepping up, playing good. I'm happy for him, coming back from that injury last year. I'm happy for him. That's my teammate, my brother. I'm happy for him. I hope he continues to hoop and keeps working on his game.”

Green’s 23 points in Oxford came after a sluggish start. The point guard — who has been a consistent scoring threat for much of the season — started 1-of-7 from the field, with five first-half points. His 18 second-half points came on 4-of-8 shooting, including going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 8-of-8 at the free throw line.

That was quite the contrary to his previous road performance, in which he was 2-of-12 with seven points against Georgia.

“I knew it was on for him,” Flanigan said of Green. “He’s a great point guard, a guy who can create for himself and create for others and knock down a lot of big shots.”

Not to be forgotten was Broome, though, who continued a four-game streak of double-doubles, logging 19 points with a game-high 11 rebounds. Jaylin Williams, another veteran, also woke up in the second half. He scored 12 points against the Rebels, but 10 of them came in the second half. He also had five assists.

“Here's the deal, one of the things you try to explain: I have a job to do, but this is not my team,” Pearl said. “It's their team. If we don't win, I'll say it's more my team and not their team. I'll try to take the heat off of them. But I've been coaching so long, and I've had so many teams, these guys have got 2, 3, 4 years. That's it.

“And when they take ownership of it, and are able to be accountable, be able to call each other on things. Go to their strengths. I do. I think their communication has been better.”