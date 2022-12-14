Experience weighs heavy as No. 19 Auburn squeaks past Georgia State

It seemed like it was all unraveling.

Somehow Auburn, which had been holding onto a narrow lead for the much of the first half Wednesday, was trailing by six points against a barely-above-.500 Georgia State team in its own building less than a minute before intermission.

The Panthers had gotten their first lead of the day a minute earlier, and within seconds, a five-point flurry gave them their biggest lead yet. But, like he often has been, Wendell Green Jr. was there to remedy it for the Tigers.

The junior guard hit an acrobatic layup and free throw just before the half to keep the game within one basket. He and several other veterans would prove invaluable Wednesday night, helping No. 19 Auburn hold on for a 72-64 win against Georgia State Neville Arena.

Despite the win, head coach Bruce Pearl wasn’t pleased with the performance postgame.

“This team, in the last three games — against Colgate, Memphis and now Georgia State — is not playing well enough to beat the teams left on our schedule,” Pearl said. “We have got to improve in order to beat the teams that are left on our schedule. The last three games that we've played, we've not played well enough to be able to continue to win.

“There's got to be a level of accountability for our players to be able to make plays on both ends of the floor.”

Shooting has been a struggle for Auburn (9-1) all season, and that struggle continued Wednesday, but Green was one of the few who shone in spite of it. He scored 17 points on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting, finding the bulk of his points at the foul line. He was 11-of-15 on free throw attempts, and he scored his 1,000th career point at the line in the second half.

Green left the game in its final minute, being helped off the court with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. His status for future contests will be evaluated, according to Pearl, but the expectation is he won’t miss more than a couple days of practice.

While Green had a good night, senior Jaylin Williams had the best night of any Tiger. The forward was automatic, shooting 8-of-11 from the field while scoring 20 points. It was Williams’ third career 20-point game.

“Jaylin Williams was the best player on the floor,” Pearl said. “Jaylin Williams is capable of being the best player on the floor. Jaylin Williams needs to act like it all the time. Accept it. Relish it, and see if he can play better, see if he can do more.”

Johni Broome, the veteran transfer, continued what’s been a consistent string of performances. His 13 points made it the fourth-consecutive game with him scoring in double figures, and he added seven rebounds and four blocks to his point total.

Broome, Green and Williams were the only Tigers to score in double figures. Junior Chris Moore, who had a quiet night scoring with four points, finished with a team-high plus-5 in +/-. Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell both contributed six and five points respectively.

One newcomer who turned in his best performance yet was Tre Donaldson, who had seen his minutes dwindle in recent contests. With KD Johnson on the bench and unavailable for the game, Donaldson filled in and posted a career-high six points in 18 minutes of action. He also posted two steals and two assists.

“He works really hard,” Williams said of Donaldson. “It's hard for him to playing when he's playing behind Wen and those guys, but like, Tre don't really trip about much. He's just here to learn and grow. He's only a freshman. He's gonna be so much better in the future.”

Moving forward, Pearl said it’s likely Donaldson will play “some more,” likely backing up Green at point guard.

“The bottom line is that he took advantage of it when he was out there on the floor,” Pearl said of Donaldson. “And that's what players have to do. So it's possible we could shorten some things up a little bit. Because if you're not out there being productive, it's kind of hard for me to have you out there.”

PHOTOS: Auburn basketball vs Georgia State