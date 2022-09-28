Experienced trio of Green, Johnson and Jasper look to improve in second years at Auburn

Wendell Green, KD Johnson and Zep Jasper were all new to Auburn men’s basketball last year.

Green transferred in from Eastern Kentucky, Johnson from Georgia and Jasper from the College of Charleston. They all found their roles on a standout Auburn team that was led by the front court tandem of accolade-winners and NBA Draft picks in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Johnson and Jasper both logged more starts than any other guard, and Green averaged the third-most minutes of any Tiger despite largely coming off the bench. And as Bruce Pearl sees it, the trio comes into their respective Year Twos at Auburn looking settled in.

Green is an unquestioned leader. Johnson has improved both mentally and physically, and Pearl said he expects Jasper to be more aggressive offensively.

“It can help out a lot, with this being our second season, being veteran-type guys,” Jasper said. “I think we can be a lot better than last year. Last year, we probably made mistakes that we wasn’t supposed to make.

“But this year I think we’re smarter, wiser and just take better shots and lead the team in the right direction to where we need to be.”

Pearl pointed to Green first among the trio when asked about them Tuesday, particularly pointing out what he called an underrated 2021-22 campaign. And underrated or not, Green’s season was a valuable one, as his NET rating — an advanced metric that determines how much better or worse the team is when a specific player is on the court — was a team-best +15.3. As Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer reported over the summer, that was more than double the second-best NET rating on last season’s team.

“Last year, he had to prove it,” Pearl said. “This year, he’s already proven it. It’s not a question: Is he going to take that leadership role? Is he going to really lead our team? His attitude, his work ethic — he’s in here all the time — you can see a different level of confidence in Wendell.”

The biggest change among any of the guards came with Johnson, as he dropped from last year’s listed weight of 204 pounds to 185 this year. He’s in “the best shape he’s ever been in his lifetime,” Jasper said.

“I give hats off to him because, you know, he’s been playing lights out,” Jasper said of Johnson. “Great intensity, which he’s always gonna give great intensity. But you know, I just love to play with KD Johnson because he just— he gets me hyped, and we get each other hyped on defense and we just maniacs back there.”

For Jasper, an uptick in offensive aggressiveness would be a big shift. He averaged 5.1 points per game last year despite having some of the better shooting percentages from the free throw line (81%) and 3-point range (36.6%) on last year’s team.

“He shoots a beautiful ball, he shoots a straight ball,” Pearl said of Jasper. “And we’ve gotten him to expand his range a little bit, and ... I just see Zep being a little bit more aggressive offensively.”