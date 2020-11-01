'Express their voice': Auburn student-athletes step up for upcoming election

This year’s election cycle has seen athletes across the sports spectrum stand up for the importance of voting. That call to action has been no different at Auburn, where student-athletes have not only made sure to exercise their right to vote, but urged others do the same.
The Southeastern Conference and the NCAA laid the groundwork for Election Day this November with the conference implementing voter education programs and the NCAA canceling any team activities on Tuesday. Multiple programs at Auburn have taken advantage.
The football team participated in a voter registration event in September, and men’s basketball player Allen Flanigan said his team registered as well.
“I felt like, with voting, that’s the right step to the world changing,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said. “I feel like us coming together as a team to vote, that was the right step for everybody.”
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Election Day works out well for his team, given the Tigers have a bye week next week. Malzahn said the plan is for the players to focus their attention solely on voting. Players will meet Monday to make sure everyone is well-informed.
Malzahn explained the decision for the players to register was a product of leadership within the program.
“We really wanted to do some things that were more action-oriented. That was something that was very important to our players and our coaches, too,” Malzahn said. “It was a combination of our leadership and our players and coaches wanting to do that.”
While countless Auburn student-athletes made sure they were well-equipped to vote Tuesday, others took it one step further by ensuring their classmates were ready to go to the polls, too.
Auburn’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which is comprised of two current student-athletes for each of the 21 sports offered, worked together throughout the summer. The committee focused on voter education, eventually hosting three voter registration drives for other student-athletes and their classmates as well as athletic staff and coaches.
According to data provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, only 7,544 people ages 18-24 in Lee County voted in the 2018 general gubernatorial race. Even though some of the newly-registered students will be voting in their hometowns, SAAC vice president Jacob Quattlebaum was hopeful that number would rise in 2020.
"We feel like student-athletes have a big platform they can use," Quattlebaum, a sophomore long snapper, told AuburnTigers.com’s Jeff Shearer. "There are 25,000 students here. That's a big population whose voices haven't been heard. It's a way for student-athletes to express their voice."
The SAAC’s social media accounts have been active in reminding followers about upcoming deadlines and what they need to do to vote this year. Those efforts have been the latest in a series of endeavors from Auburn’s student-athletes to make sure anyone and everyone around them exercises their right to vote.
“Voting is important because it is your voice,” Auburn women’s basketball player Unique Thompson said in a social media post. “It gives you the power to decide what is best for you, your family and your community. Most importantly, voting is the opportunity to change.”
