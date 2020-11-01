'Express their voice': Auburn student-athletes step up for upcoming election

This year’s election cycle has seen athletes across the sports spectrum stand up for the importance of voting. That call to action has been no different at Auburn, where student-athletes have not only made sure to exercise their right to vote, but urged others do the same.

The Southeastern Conference and the NCAA laid the groundwork for Election Day this November with the conference implementing voter education programs and the NCAA canceling any team activities on Tuesday. Multiple programs at Auburn have taken advantage.

The football team participated in a voter registration event in September, and men’s basketball player Allen Flanigan said his team registered as well.

“I felt like, with voting, that’s the right step to the world changing,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said. “I feel like us coming together as a team to vote, that was the right step for everybody.”

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Election Day works out well for his team, given the Tigers have a bye week next week. Malzahn said the plan is for the players to focus their attention solely on voting. Players will meet Monday to make sure everyone is well-informed.

Malzahn explained the decision for the players to register was a product of leadership within the program.

