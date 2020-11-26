Facing adversity, Auburn men's basketball opens season against St. Joseph's

Auburn tips off with St. Joseph’s at 3:30 p.m. today on FS1.

Auburn will meet powerhouse Gonzaga on Thursday at 10 a.m. on FOX.

In previewing St. Joseph’s, Pearl pointed to two of the team’s fellow conference members from the Atlantic 10 that the Tigers faced off with last year — namely Richmond, which Auburn met the week of Thanksgiving last year in Brooklyn, and Saint Louis, who the Tigers battled with in a slugfest in Birmingham.

“I think St. Joe’s is going to have a good year,” Pearl said. “Richmond is the class of that league. Saint Louis is probably next. St. Joe’s is going to make some noise. They’ll be in the top three or four.

“Good size. Great 3-point shooting. Can we disrupt them? Can we bother them with our length? Can we bother them with our size and athleticism? And then on the offensive end, can we take advantage of some of the things they like to do defensively? So it’s a good matchup for us. I guess my greatest concern right now is guarding them. … If we can guard them, I think we can get on the other end and score.”

This is the start of a season already turned upside down for Auburn.

It’s up to the Tigers to make the most of it — right from tipoff.

“We’re going to continue to move forward and do what we do,” Pearl said.

