Facing adversity, Auburn men's basketball opens season against St. Joseph's

Bruce Pearl said he went around with a question for all his players, after the locker room had been shaken by the news.
The Tigers were still sitting with the fact that there’d be no postseason for them.
Pearl brought them all the way back to the beginning:
“Why’d you come to Auburn?” he said he asked them. “What did you want to get accomplished while you were here?”
He heard it from all of them: To get a degree; to try to go pro; to be close to family; to be part of the Auburn Family; to become Auburn Men.
“Given what we’ve just gone through, can you still accomplish all those things?”
Those things are what Auburn’s focus is on now heading into its opener today against St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla. — the entire season turned upside down by the revelation that Auburn will be self-imposing a postseason ban for this year and that point guard Sharife Cooper’s eligibility is under review in a separate case.
Pearl and the Auburn administration are still reckoning with the past.
But it’s the young Tigers — none of whom were around then for what’s troubling the team now — who will step out into the spotlight on the national stage today to try to push the program forward.
“The kids are disappointed, but it’s amazing how resilient they are,” Pearl said on Auburn’s Tiger Talk radio show on Monday. “I think they understand. They’re going to focus on this regular season.
“We’re a really new team with a lot of new pieces, but we’ve got a really good foundation of kids. A lot of guys will be playing their first college basketball games, period, as freshman — and some sophomores, they’re going to be playing in expanded roles. I’m so proud of them for how they’ve handled it all.”
The news of the ban came suddenly at least to the players’ families. Auburn says it’s continuing to work with the NCAA in the fallout of what was unearthed by the FBI’s investigation into former assistant Chuck Person.
The players, for their part, have to deal with what happened before their time — and they will seemingly have to start that process without Cooper, an exciting point guard whose initial eligibility review is still ongoing.
“If we don’t play with Sharife Cooper, what is that going to look like?” Pearl said. “Different guys are going to have to move over and play different positions in order to be able to compensate for not having him. But, again, it’s like, let’s say you’re a man down — then you’ve got to be able to say, ‘next man up.’
“These are things that are all important teaching for a really young team that’s got a really, really good foundation.”
Auburn tips off with St. Joseph’s at 3:30 p.m. today on FS1.
Auburn will meet powerhouse Gonzaga on Thursday at 10 a.m. on FOX.
In previewing St. Joseph’s, Pearl pointed to two of the team’s fellow conference members from the Atlantic 10 that the Tigers faced off with last year — namely Richmond, which Auburn met the week of Thanksgiving last year in Brooklyn, and Saint Louis, who the Tigers battled with in a slugfest in Birmingham.
“I think St. Joe’s is going to have a good year,” Pearl said. “Richmond is the class of that league. Saint Louis is probably next. St. Joe’s is going to make some noise. They’ll be in the top three or four.
“Good size. Great 3-point shooting. Can we disrupt them? Can we bother them with our length? Can we bother them with our size and athleticism? And then on the offensive end, can we take advantage of some of the things they like to do defensively? So it’s a good matchup for us. I guess my greatest concern right now is guarding them. … If we can guard them, I think we can get on the other end and score.”
This is the start of a season already turned upside down for Auburn.
It’s up to the Tigers to make the most of it — right from tipoff.
“We’re going to continue to move forward and do what we do,” Pearl said.
