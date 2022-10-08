Failed fake punt turns momentum for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The momentum swing swept through the air in Sanford Stadium.

What was a defensive battle through most of one quarter went all red and black in one moment, after a failed fake punt by Auburn put the Tiger defense against the wall and led the way to Georgia’s first touchdown — and eventually, the 42-10 Georgia win.

Auburn went for a fake punt on fourth-and-6 from its own 34-yard line. The ball was snapped directly to upback John Samuel Shenker, who was tackled well short of the line to gain. Auburn’s defense had held Georgia’s offense to three stops to start the game, but Georgia cashed in on the short field to score its first touchdown 3:43 later. After a long punt return putting the Auburn defense on its heels againa t the Auburn 31, Georgia scored quickly again in three plays to go up 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter.

Bryan Harsin said in his postgame press conference that Georgia’s defending special teams unit was in the position Auburn wanted it to be in for the play to work, but it didn’t.

“They did give us the look,” he said. “They out-executed us in that moment right there, but overall I thought we had a good design for that opportunity.”

He said Auburn was looking to create a spark and continue the drive. Instead, the spark went to Georgia.

The fake punt marks the second straight week Harsin has been questioned about a trick play. In the loss to LSU, Auburn dialed up a wide receiver pass by Koy Moore, which was intercepted to squander what seemed to be Auburn’s best chance at scoring in the second half. Earlier in the LSU game, Harsin called timeouts when LSU had the ball, leading to an LSU score before halftime.

Trick plays in general have been run to limited success under Harsin. In the 2021 game at Penn State, an attempted pass by then-receiver Kobe Hudson was fumbled early in the second half deep in Auburn territory, leading to a quick Penn State score.

Auburn is 8-for-13 on fourth down conversion attempts this season, with six of the successful conversions coming on fourth-and-1 or fourth-and-2.

On fourth down conversion attempts with four yards or less to go, Auburn is 7-for-9. On fourth-and-longer, Auburn is 1-for-4, with the lone conversion coming via a defensive holding penalty on LSU during that game.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. Obviously, there was a one-on-one somewhere that we didn’t win,” Harsin said of the play.

Harsin said later that the defense was put in a tough position when the special teams unit didn’t convert the fake.

“We also, on offense, you know, we’ve got to be able to move the ball enough to create field position,” he went on. “Even if we’re not scoring, getting the ball out there to the plus-40, plus-50 and so on, and trying to keep them more backed up in those situations, too — You’ve got to play field position and I think that was a factor in the game as well.”