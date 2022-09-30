Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn

Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook.

Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.

If an Auburn fan looks long enough, though, they’re bound to recognize a couple familiar faces beneath the Old English H’s on the Hoover ball caps.

Off of No. 5 Shaw Niblett’s right shoulder, the tallest figure on the team in the middle of the top row, is Sonny DiChiara. To Niblett’s left is Robby Ashford. And anyone who’s kept an eye on Auburn Athletics this year knows both the names.

DiChiara was the star of Auburn baseball’s run to Omaha; a thoroughly nicknamed, big-framed first baseman who quickly demonstrated he was one of the best hitters in college baseball. Ashford has been thrust into the spotlight for Auburn football. A multi-sport athlete at Oregon, the sophomore arrived on the Plains without logging a live snap of football in his college career. Now, the same day he’ll turn 20, Ashford will make his second start in two weeks, with a chance for Auburn to win its third game in a row against rival LSU for the first time since 1994.

Years before Ashford was helming Auburn’s offense or DiChiara was patrolling first base at Plainsman Park, they were teammates that year at Hoover. DiChiara, a senior, headlined the Buccaneers’ 2018 squad — one that had nine college signees and was defending a state title — with the sophomore Ashford carving out a significant role.

“He’s always been like a big brother to me, and it’s always nothing but love for Sonny and I love seeing what he’s doing now,” Ashford said. “I can’t wait to watch him in the big leagues. That’s my dog.”

Life hasn’t slowed down for DiChiara since Omaha. Less than a week after Auburn’s College World Series trip, he got engaged. In July, he was drafted and signed with the Angels organization, reporting to their Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison. His first minor-league season wrapped up last week, but still, there’s no break. He’s already in Arizona for the fall instructional league, where he’ll be through mid-October.

After a nine-hour day at the ballpark, DiChiara still has some time to make a call and talk about his former teammate.

“I kind of took him under my wing a little bit,” DiChiara recalls, “and me and him built a great relationship.”

The friendship picked up in 2018, but DiChiara “watched Robby grow up,” as he remembers it. A high-school freshman DiChiara worked middle school camps put on by Hoover baseball. That’s when he got his first glimpse of Ashford.

“Man, he was,” DiChiara says, trailing off, looking for the right words: “Obviously, you could tell he was a special, special kid.”

Both DiChiara and Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley remember a raw athlete. It’s something Auburn fans have seen in flashes this year, a powerful arm and speed. Ashford displayed both in baseball, patrolling the outfield and running the base paths for the Buccaneers. Ashford’s touchdown run against Missouri last week sparked memories of it for Moseley.

“As soon as the defensive end pushed up the field as hard as he did, I was like ‘Robby’s scoring,’” Moseley said. “But just imagine that first to third. It was absolutely freakish. It would almost look like he skipped second base going from first to third, like he just kind of cut behind the mound. He could really go.”

Hoover finished 35-10 that season, losing a three-game playoff series to eventual state runner-up Hewitt-Trussville. Ashford’s season was cut short even sooner, as he injured his shoulder attempting to score from second on a shallow outfield single late in the regular season. Both Moseley and DiChiara are sure that, had their leadoff man been healthy, the Buccaneers would’ve made a much deeper run.

Although Ashford didn’t see the postseason as sophomore, he got the friendship and example of DiChiara.

“Sonny was the best player in Alabama and Robby, I think, learned from him and watched how he did things,” Moseley said. “How he approached things and approached some fame, that sort of thing.”

DiChiara was a leader by action, Moseley said — “the kind of the guy who can get the pulse of the team and then kind of help address some things for you” — and as DiChiara led Hoover one final time, he said took to heart leading Ashford in particular.

‘“I’m gonna get this kid the way he needs to go,’” DiChiara recalled. “‘I’m gonna be that role model for him,’ and that’s just kind of the role I played.”

After DiChiara graduated, he and Ashford kept in touch, including when the latter made the decision to go west and play two sports at Oregon. They touched base about every month, DiChiara recalled, the sort of friendship that picked up right where it left off.

DiChiara heard about the difficulties of balancing both sports; trying to win a starting quarterback job while getting ready for baseball in January. And he heard firsthand, too, when Ashford decided he’d be heading elsewhere to continue his college career.

“I told him there was only one place he could go,” DiChiara said, chuckling. “I said ‘Don’t think about anybody else. Just go here.’

Technically, Oregon didn’t work out for Ashford, “but maybe it did,” Moseley said. “Because the growth in him since he left has been pretty special.”

Moseley’s seen that growth more intimately, but fans have had their looks at it, too, mostly on the field. The sophomore who had yet to log a snap competed for Auburn’s starting job and found his way into playing time as an asset for Auburn’s offense. Neither Moseley nor DiChiara have been surprised by it, they said.

“All the fans are getting to see the potential that he has,” DiChiara said. “And not everything is going to click at once this year. I hate to say that, but like, this should definitely open up some fans’ eyes as to what we’ve got with Robby; how athletic (he is) and how hard he plays on the field, that’s just kind of been his thing forever.

“Even watching him in high school, that was his thing. He’s just gonna play hard.”